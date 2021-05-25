Joho pledges Sh39 million after meeting with new KEMSA chairperson

During its first county visit, the newly appointed KEMSA Board of Directors has noted that payment of the debt will help in meeting their financial obligations.

In a meeting with the new KEMSA Chairperson Ms. Mary Chao Mwadime, Governor Joho committed to settle the debt by the end of this financial year.

“I have heard what the chair has said and I’m directing that my officers sit down and quickly look into this matter with an aim to resolve it,” said Joho.

The authority had paid a visit to Governor Joho’s office and instructed his officers to review pending issues and clear what is owed to KEMSA.

Additionally, Joho said he was intent on improving healthcare services at public hospitals.

Acting KEMSA CEO, Edward Njoroge noted that the authority has put into operation the Mombasa Regional Distribution Centre (RDC), saying that the move will bring services closer to the people.

He further explained that the Mombasa RDC would serve six counties in the region.