Jubilee Party has moved Kikuyu Member of Parliament (MP) Kimani Ichung’wa from the Budget and Appropriations Committee to the Member Services Committee, previously dubbed Catering Committee.

The legislator thanked the leaders of the House and posted on Twitter stating this was an opportunity to serve Kenyans.

“…I thank the Majority Leader and Majority Whip for the opportunity to serve in the Member Services Committee, which was previously known as the Catering Committee…" Ichung'wa stated.

Kikuyu Member of Parliament (MP) Kimani Ichung’wa

"Indeed a new chapter and opportunity as I mentioned this morning to promote Parliamentary Democracy that will enhance service delivery to the People we represent," his post read.

Welcome opportunity

Ichung’wa, noted that his new committee role will go beyond the provision of catering services to MPs.

"... catering is very important… but member services include being facilitated to attend even today’s House sitting to be able to transact parliamentary business," the Kikuyu MP stated.

In June, Majority Chief Whip Emmanuel Wangwe wrote to 16 Jubilee MPs, notifying them of plans to discharge them from key committees in the National Assembly.