Jubilee party changes strategy ahead of Kiambaa constituency by-election

This coming just days after the party lost in three by-elections to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parties.

In a letter seen by Pulse Live, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju announced that the nomination process will be conducted by interview.

The new strategy will apply to aspirants eyeing the Kiambaa and Muguga Ward elective seats.

"The nomination by interview shall be carried out in the Jubilee Party headquarters from 9:00am on the 22nd of May 2021. This notice therefore invites you to present yourself as scheduled for your allotted time.