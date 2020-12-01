The ruling Jubilee party on Tuesday announced changes to the Nairobi County Assembly leadership.

In a statement made by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the party replaced two members of the County Assembly Service Board.

Mark Ndung’u was replaced by Charles Thuo while June Ndegwa was replaced by Silas Matara in the Speaker’s Panel.

At the same time, CS Tuju confirmed that three of the Members of County Assembly had been suspended following a formal hearing before the disciplinary committee.

The three female MCAs - Silvia Museiya, Ann Thumbi and Millicent Jagero - were suspended over what has been termed as defying the party's position.

Their stance on the Nairobi City County Appropriation Bill, 2020 was put to question during the committee hearing.

Sonko Impeachment

The shake-up comes at a time when Minority Leader Michael Ogada has tabled an impeachment motion against the Governor Mike Sonko.

A Nairobi Court, however, issued an injunction on Tuesday preventing the county assembly from debating the impeachment motion.