Former Machokos Senator Johnstone Muthama on Friday got personal following a public spat with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday.

Muthama, while speaking to journalists, revealed that the former VP has been having an affair with his ex-wife Agnes Kavindu Muthama.

"I had been hearing rumours since 1985 that when I divorced my wife [Kavindu] in 1983, Kalonzo was moving with my former wife. But I had no issue with it...they continued with the same relationship until recently when she left my house where she had been living [since the divorce] as a courtesy to my children. Kalonzo must have introduced her to some political operatives who went on to fund her candidature, but all that is not a problem to me," the former Senator said.

He added: "Little did I know that when I was helping him and funding his party that he was only plotting to finish me over a woman! I want Kalonzo to know that Agnes is not my wife, you can go ahead and marry her. We know what you did to your wife and some of us don't want to talk about it because they are painful things. Let us not bring our families into politics. Although this woman is not my wife, I have children with her. You are hurting them by your utterances."