The Orange Party (ODM) has thrown its weight behind Wiper candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama in the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

In a tweet, ODM said that they will support the Wiper candidate in the spirit of the National Super Alliance (NASA) and the Building Bridges Initiative.

The Raila Odinga led party stated that Ms. Kavindu was a member of the BBI Steering Committee that came up with BBI Bill.

“In the spirit of NASA and BBI, we SHALL rally our support to the Wiper Party candidate Ms. Agnes Kavindu to become the next Senator of Machakos County. Ms. Kavindu was a member of the BBI Steering Committee that came up with the Bill before the Counties,” tweeted ODM.

The Wiper Democratic Party picked the ex-wife to former Senator Johnston Muthama as its candidate for the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

Muthama is one of Deputy President William Ruto's strong allies in the Ukambani region and also the party leader for the newly launched United Democratic Alliance (UDA) "Wheelbarrow" party.

UDA's candidate in the Machakos Senatorial by-election is Urbanus Mutunga Muthama Ngengele.