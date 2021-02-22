A former serviceman was arrested in Kirinyaga County after demanding a Sh450,000 bribe from a mother of three.

The ex-serviceman was reported to the police by the woman, whose three children had turned up for recruitment on February 10.

Robert Murichu, the suspect, had allegedly already received half of the bribe amount from Susan Wanjiku, the complainant.

Wanjiku was asked to pay the remaining amount after her children had received the enrolment letters.

At the time of arrest, Murichu was in possession of three recruitment letters addressed to Wanjiku's chldren

KDF has since dismissed the letters as forgeries.

The matter of bribes has been the subject of multiple discussions including debates at the Senate, where Narok Senator Ledama Olekina reported that recruits were being asked to give up to Sh300,000 in bribes.