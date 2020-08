Kenya has confirmed 538 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours from 6,195 samples.

Health CAS Rashid Aman, on Thursday announced that the country now has 24,411 total cases.

He stated that 514 patients have been released from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 10444.

Nairobi County continues to lead in the number of Covid-19 infections with 277 out of 538 cases that have tested positive.