In the last 24 hours, 12 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus bringing the total number to 53 of those who have managed to beat the disease in Kenya.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the good news on Wednesday as he expressed hope that Kenya was in a good place to beat the Covid19 virus.

In the same press statement, Kagwe announced that one person had succumbed to Covid19-related complications.

"We also have 12 new discharges bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 53. One person has also lost his life bringing the number of deaths to 10," the CS said.

In further positive developments, the Health CS announced that Kenya had received 18,00 extra kits from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who initially made a donation of 25,000 testing kits.

"We have received a consignment of 18,000 extraction kits, medical gloves, masks from Jack Ma Foundation. A lot more PPEs will be distributed in the course of the week," Kagwe said.

On Wednesday the Health CS said Kenya had confirmed nine new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 225.