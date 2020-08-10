Kenya has reported 492 new Covid-19 cases from 4,603 samples bringing total to 26,928.

Speaking in Kericho County on Monday Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 534 patients had been discharged from various hospitals and home based care programs.

Cumulatively the number of recoveries now stands at 13,495.

Fatalities have also increased to 423 after 3 more deaths.

The youngest is an 11-month old infant and the oldest is 83 years. The number of men with Covid-19 is still high with 33 new cases being male and 161 females.

CS Kagwe urged all hospitals to report new coronavirus cases to the Ministry of Health in an effort to contact trace and contain the spread of the virus..

"Private hospitals must let patients know their status. It is compulsory that all COVID-19 cases be reported to the ministry," CS Kagwe said.