Kenya's Covid-19 cases now stand at 77,785 after 413 more people tested positive for the infection.

The new cases were detected out of a sample size of 3,489 bringing the cumulative number of tests done in the country to 843,103.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 1,182 patients are currently admitted at various health facilities in the county and 7,142 are under the home-based care programme.

Fifty two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 on ventilatory support and 16 on supplementary oxygen.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen; 74 in the general wards and 12 in the high dependency unit.

Deaths and Recoveries

Kenya's fatalities have risen to 1,392 after 12 more patients succumbed to complications arising from the Covid-19 disease.

Recoveries stand at 51,903 after a total of 396 patients were discharged; 326 from HBC and 70 from various hospitals.