President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday delivered his State of the Nation address at Parliament.

President Kenyatta highlighted a number of achievements made in the three years of his second term administration.

The President begun by announcing the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic within the country and the measures so far taken by his government to contain the situation.

He further delved into the Universal Health Care pillar of his Big 4 Agenda outlining the successes realized in the four counties where it has been piloted.

Education

The president instructed Education CS George Magoha to ensure that the school calendar for 2021 will be released in the next two weeks.

"As a parent and a grandparent I share in the frustration of having our children home for nearly a year, however, as a responsible government we put the health and safety of our children as a paramount consideration.

"The Ministry of Education will, within 14 days of the date hereof, announce the 2021 academic calendar with all other classes expected too resume learning in January of 2021," the President stated.

The Youth of Kenya

President Kenyatta went on to delve into issues of young Kenyan citizens reiterating that his government had endeavoured to transform the youth from "earners of wages to owners of capital".

"If the youth are given a sense of national importance, they will ‘own’ the country and guard it jealously as active ‘shareholders’. Initiatives such as contracting youth artisans as suppliers to the Big Four Projects is a visible example of this successful approach," the President stated in part.

Touching on politics, the President echoed sentiments made during this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations where he noted that Kenya is in the wake of a defining constitutional moment.

The President ended by submitting reports on; Progress of National values, Kenya's fulfillment of International Obligations and the state of National Security.

Other reports handed in by the president included; Ease of doing business in Kenya (2017-2020) and an annual report from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020).