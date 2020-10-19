The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has postponed exams that were scheduled to begin on Monday October 19, 2020.

KNEC has instructed school heads to begin the exams on Wednesday October 22, 2020 on account of the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

"The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that due to the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, the date for administration of learning assessment tools has changed," the statement from KNEC read in part.

Also Read: Class 8, Grade 4 to start exams on Monday

Dr Mercy Karogo, acting CEO of KNEC

Public Views

The exams come just a week after the learners re-opened schools following closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far the back to school initiative has seen various schools resume learning with teachers and students observing the Covid-19 safety measures.

Members of the public were outraged by the announcement of exams with most questioning what the council was aiming to achieve.

Also Read: Remaining learners to know their return date in 2 weeks - CS Magoha