KTN presenter Lindah Ogutu on Wednesday narrated an account of events after one of her friends tested positive for Coronavirus.

Through tweets on her official Twitter account, Ms Ogutu revealed that her friend had been isolated at Mbagathi and had since recovered from the infection.

"She had some symptoms and went for a test. She was told the results will take some time and was told to check the next day....So she got up the next day and went to work the following day. Meanwhile, her results came out positive and the guys called in a team from Ministry of Health.

"While at work, she started getting calls from strange numbers... They introduced themselves, asked where she was and asked her to stay put (She says they were really nice on phone). They did not tell her why they were looking for her though," the journalist narrated.

Problem is, she has a child who was home - Lindah Ogutu

Lindah went on to narrate that the rapid response team came to where she was and after revealing to her that she had the virus, they escorted her to Mbagathi isolation unit.

"Problem is, she has a child who was home...( 9 yrs) And that was her main worry, whether or not the baby was okay. So as the team took her to Mbagathi, another was dispatched to the baby.Meanwhile, she called a friend to take care of baby. Baby was tested, was okay. So baby was left with the friend. But here is the thing people. Guys from @MOH_Kenya have been checking on the baby EVERYDAY...Every SINGLE DAY people...since the mum was picked. And they would tell her baby is okay.

"So 14 days later, baby has zero symptoms and mum is back home. She says the only thing we need to fight is stigma.Her neighbours are afraid of her. Stay at home people.. Stay safe. And yes, my friend is okay, I am happy," she narrated.

Ms Ogutu added: "So this is a big thank you to guys @MOH_Kenya. I salute you, thank you. And thanks to the team that checked on baby every day. @CSMutahi_Kagwe you have a good team."