Lady Justice Martha Koome is officially Kenya's new Chief Justice.
Martha Koome gazetted as Kenya's new Chief Justice
All set for swearing-in
President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the appointment of Justice Koome in a special Gazette Notice issued on Wednesday.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (a) of the Constitution, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint— MARTHA KARAMBU KOOME to be the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya," the notice read.
This follows an approval from the National Assembly of Kenya which vetted her on May 13, 2021.
Members of Parliament (MPs) voted on a report tabled by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which recommended her appointment.
The House passed her appointment with the majority of votes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke