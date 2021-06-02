Multi-million investments Kalembe left behind

Kalembe’s business acumen and investments were perhaps what helped him live comfortably when he lost the hefty pay and benefits that come with serving the government.

By the time of his death, the politician had accumulated a decent amount of wealth with his heaviest investments being in the real estate and hospitality industry.

Former Kibwezi MP and Tip Tip Party leader Kalembe Ndile

Kalembe built the Water Park Hotel (Macha Beach Resort) in Machakos which became the subject of his bitter feud with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Hotel

In a leaked telephone conversation between the two, the former Kibwei MP accused Sonko of defaulting on payments up to Sh9 million, including food served to the former governor and his entourage a number of times.

The facility offers meals, accommodation and boat rides around a man made water body in the premises.

Construction

Kalembe had invested in the construction industry and won tenders in the Ukambani region and Nairobi county.

This again played out in a nasty public spat between Sonko and Kalembe who was seeking payment for services rendered.

“I supplied him with four movable chairs, three worth Sh100,000 each, and another Sh200,000. He owes me Sh500,000 for the chairs. There is one of my excavators excavating a dam in his Mua home in Machakos county, he hasn’t paid,” Kalembe told the media in 2020.

“I am not your friend and you will never see me in your house. You have been supplying air in Dandora and now you want to be paid. I will not pay you, Go and report me to the police,” Sonko told the late politician in a leaked phone conversation.

Ndile responded: “That is fine, don’t pay me then. Just remember that we will always need each other in this world.”

Real estate property