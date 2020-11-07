The Ministry of Health has announced 1,065 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total infections to 61,769.

The new cases are from 7,386 samples tested in the last 24 hours, from which 661 are males, and 404 females.

10 more patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total fatality to 1,103.

888 patients recovered from Covid-19 with 824 being from the home-based care program, while 64 were discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries stand at 41,019.

The ministry announced that there are 1,270 patients admitted in various hospitals, while 5, 537 are on Home-based care program.

59 patients are in the ICU, with 26 of them being on ventilatory support, and 27 on supplementary oxygen.

Nairobi leads with 263 cases, Mombasa 181, Uasin Gishu 63, Nakuru 62, Kisumu 47, Kajiado 38, Kilifi 36, Kericho and Busia 30 cases each, Baringo 26, Kakamega 25, Nyeri and Turkana 21 cases each, Homa Bay 20, Trans Nzoia 18, Kwale 15, Nyandarua, Siaya and Nyamira 13 cases each, Machakos 12, Kisii 11, Meru 8, Laikipia and Murang'a 6 each, Bungoma and Tharaka Nithi 6 each, Kitui, Nandi and Bomet 4 cases each, Lamu 3, Elgeyo Marakwet and Isiolo 2 cases each, Vihiga, Kirinyag, Migori, Embu and Makueni recorded one case each.