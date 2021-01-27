The Ministry of Health has announced 130 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 4,918 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stand at 100,323.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,167,409.

Nairobi has 66, Taita Taveta 18, Mombasa 9, Nakuru 6, Narok 6, Siaya 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Kiambu 4, Kisii 4, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 1, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Kajiado 1, Kakamega 1, Nyamira 1 and Nyandarua 1.

At the same time, 66 patients have recovered from the disease, 42 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 24 are from various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83,691.

On a sad note, one patient succumbed pushing cumulative fatalities to 1,751.

489 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,353 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit.