20 arrested in police raid over assault of female driver in Kitengela

The raid which was conducted on Friday evening also saw police impound 26b motorbikes.

A report released on the operation indicates that the raid was led by the Kitengela Officer Commanding Police Station with the support of operatives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"The above operation was conducted today January 19, 2024, by the OCS Kitengela, DCI Personnel and a team of officers, in response to an incident that occurred within Kitengela township on January 18, 2024, reported vide OB 98/18/01/2024," read the statement released on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

"Twenty persons have been arrested and twenty-six motorbikes detained at the police station." Added the statement.

Fleeing after alleged hit and run accident

Those arrested are alleged to have stoned a vehicle which is claimed to have been involved in a hit and run accident in Kitengela town on Thursday.

The vehicle which was being driven by a female occupant is reported to have knocked down a pedestrian and fled from the scene, resulting in a chase by bodaboda operators who caught up with it near Enkare area.

A clip circulated on social media shows the irate riders stonning the vehicle with one voice heard suggesting that the car should be set on fire stating: “Hii gari ichomwe imeua mtu”.

A traffic police officer was seen at the scene prevailing upon the crowd to stop stoning the car.

Arraigning suspects in court

The driver managed to flee from the scene, leaving behind the car that was badly damaged and towed to Kitengela police station.

"She then drove through Tarmac Road, exiting the Shell Petrol Station at Enkare, where the vehicle was blocked by rowdy Boda Boda riders. The vehicle was extensively damaged with stones and was towed to Kitengela Police Station awaiting inspection," added the report.

According to the police, the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court and charged with the offense of malicious damage of property and assault.

