MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu and her husband former High Court judge Joseph Mutava are mourning the death of their son Benedict Musyoka Mbalu.

Benedict Musyoka Mbalu died in a tragic road accident in Nairobi on Sunday morning, January 14, 2024.

Ukambani MPs condoled with the family at Lee Funeral Home where the body was ferried ahead of the burial.

According to a source close to the family, the accident may have occurred as a result of the heavy rains in the city that have made some roads in bad shape.

The legislators have called upon the government to mitigate the effects of flooding on city roads, following heavy downpours.

“It has been raining for the last one or two days and our roads are not in very good shape. While in an accident you may not blame anything, I think it is important for our roads to be in a good state, particularly given the drainages in Nairobi.

“You never know, maybe it was a slippery road and the only thing I can call upon the Ministry of Roads to make sure that roads in Nairobi are well maintained,” Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said.

Parliamentary Service Commission member Johnstone Muthama also condoled with the family, eulogising Benedict as a promising young man.

“It is with profound sadness that I have learned of the sudden demise of Benedict Mbalu, son to Justice Joseph Mutava and Hon. Jessica Mbalu. I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family.

“It is very painful to lose a young man who was poised for a bright future. May the Lord give the family comfort during this difficult period. The loss isn’t only for Mbalu’s family but the community and nation at large,” he said.

This comes just a week after Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi lost his wife Rukiya Khatib Ali.

The ODM party in a statement on January 9, expressed its condolences to the grieving family and acknowledged the profound loss.

