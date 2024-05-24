Sh980 million scholarships awarded to 22 vulnerable 2023 KCSE top students

Twenty two Kenyan students have been awarded scholarships worth $7.5 million (Sh980 million) to attend prestigious Ivy League universities and other top-tier institutions in the United States and Canada.

This monumental event was celebrated at the 5th the Kenya Scholar Access Program (KenSAP) Annual Charity Dinner Gala held in Nairobi.

These students, selected from the top performers in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Class of 2023, represent all 47 counties in Kenya and come from underprivileged backgrounds.

They have been admitted to globally renowned universities, including Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Amherst, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania, among others.

Past beneficiaries of the Kenya Scholar Access Program Pulse Live Kenya

Since its inception in 2004, KenSAP has been instrumental in providing high-achieving Kenyan students with access to world-class education.

The program has secured over $87 million (Sh11.4 billion) in financial aid, benefitting 295 students to date.

This year’s cohort exemplifies the success of KenSAP's mission to nurture and support talented young minds from disadvantaged backgrounds.

KenSAP offers a six-month residential program to prepare students for the American university application process.

The program covers all costs, including tuition, accommodations, meals, travel expenses, and other related fees, ensuring that students can focus entirely on their academic pursuits without financial burdens.

Speaking at the gala, Charles Field-Marsham, Principal Benefactor and Chairman of KenSAP’s Board of Directors, highlighted the transformative impact of KenSAP.

“KenSAP is a testament to our commitment to nurture the brightest minds in Kenya from disadvantaged backgrounds. By providing these exceptional students with the resources they need, we are not only investing in their futures but also in the future of the country,” he said.

Alan Davidson, KenSAP’s Executive Director, also addressed the scholars, emphasising the significance of their achievements.

“Congratulations! Your hard work has paid off – you have secured your spot at a top university, standing out from the hundreds of thousands of international applicants applying to the same schools from around the world. This achievement shows the potential of a true global citizen within you,” he remarked.

KenSAP’s rigorous selection process involves choosing 20 students from over 1,000 applicants each year.

Candidates must rank among the top 0.1% of KCSE candidates and the selection also considers family background, extracurricular accomplishments, community involvement, and leadership potential.

The selected students undergo 20 weeks of intensive training, including preparation for university entrance exams, American-style seminars, and guidance through the complex university application process.

The program also arranges pre-university internships, conducts college readiness and orientation programs, and offers ongoing academic counseling and mentorship.

KenSAP also organizes reunions and career-oriented seminars, fostering a strong network among its alumni.

KenSAP’s long-term impact is evident in the success of its alumni, with over 80 graduates returning to Kenya to work at leading companies and institutions.

The program’s emphasis on sustainable practices and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) underscores its commitment to inclusive and equitable quality education.

