Four more patients have succumbed to Covid-19, as the Ministry of Health announced 144 new infections.

According CS Muahi Kagwe, the new cases are from 2,917 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Total case load in Kenya currently stands at 103, 332.

55 patients have recovered from the disease, 26 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 29 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 85,391.

267 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,187 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 18 on supplemental oxygen.

5 patients are on observation.

Another 5 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.