Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said that so far, only 4,000 Kenyans have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

The CAS spoke when she appeared before the Parliamentary Health Committee, where she also explained the government's vaccination plan.

This comes a few days after the first 10 people to took the first of the AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in the country last week.

Dr. Mwangangi said that so far, no effects from the vaccine have been recorded, as she shed light on what would be done, if a person developed any complications.