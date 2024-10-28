5-star amenities aboard 124-metre luxury cruise ship docked in Mombasa

The luxury expedition cruise ship, MV SH Diana, on Saturday October, 26, 2024 made waves as it docked at the Port of Mombasa, treating its 127 passengers to an unparalleled experience of Kenyan coastal beauty.

Fresh from a visit to the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of Lamu, the ship's arrival was warmly welcomed by Kenya’s port and tourism officials.

The MV SH Diana, which spans 124 meters, is set to continue its journey to iconic African and European destinations, bringing a touch of glamour to every port it graces.

Five-star comfort at sea

Launched in 2023, MV SH Diana offers a one of a kind travel experience.

The ship provides spacious, five-star accommodations for 192 guests in 96 lavish staterooms and suites, the vast majority of which boast large private balconies with panoramic sea views.

Luxury ship MV SH Diana docks in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

Guests are treated to the finest amenities in each room, which include a flame-effect fireplace, original artwork, plush couches, and premium pocket-sprung mattresses.

Guests can also indulge in a pillow menu for customised head and neck comfort, along with a minibar, Illy premium coffee from an espresso machine, and a selection of Kusmi teas.

Unparalleled onboard amenities

In addition to the refined accommodations, the MV SH Diana’s amenities raise the bar for cruising.

A panoramic sauna, an outdoor heated pool, jacuzzi, and multiple lounges offer a variety of spaces for relaxation and leisure. The vessel is operated by a team of 140 crew members

Boosting cruise tourism

The ship’s docking at the port attracted key tourism players, including representatives from Mombasa County Government and various government tourism agencies, all eager to further elevate Kenya’s profile in the global cruise sector.

Passengers of the luxurious MV SH Diana ship welcomed to Kenya at the Port of Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Ports Authority has been actively involved in enhancing infrastructure to accommodate such luxury vessels, marking a strategic push to revive the cruise tourism sector post-pandemic.

Next stops for MV SH Diana after Mombasa

With an additional 184 passengers expected to join in Mombasa, MV SH Diana is scheduled to continue her journey to the Seychelles, Maputo in Mozambique, and select European ports.

