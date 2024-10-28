The sports category has moved to a new website.

5-star amenities aboard 124-metre luxury cruise ship docked in Mombasa

Amos Robi

With more passengers expected to board in Mombasa, MV SH Diana will continue its voyage to the Seychelles, Maputo in Mozambique, and several ports across Europe.

Luxury ship MV SH Diana docks in Mombasa
  • Luxury expedition cruise ship, MV SH Diana, recently docked at the Port of Mombasa and treated 127 passengers to Kenyan coastal beauty
  • The ship offers spacious, five-star accommodations for 192 guests, including lavish staterooms and suites
  • Kenya Ports Authority working to enhance infrastructure to accommodate luxury vessels in a push to revive the cruise tourism sector post-pandemic

The luxury expedition cruise ship, MV SH Diana, on Saturday October, 26, 2024 made waves as it docked at the Port of Mombasa, treating its 127 passengers to an unparalleled experience of Kenyan coastal beauty.

Fresh from a visit to the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of Lamu, the ship's arrival was warmly welcomed by Kenya’s port and tourism officials.

The MV SH Diana, which spans 124 meters, is set to continue its journey to iconic African and European destinations, bringing a touch of glamour to every port it graces.

Launched in 2023, MV SH Diana offers a one of a kind travel experience.

The ship provides spacious, five-star accommodations for 192 guests in 96 lavish staterooms and suites, the vast majority of which boast large private balconies with panoramic sea views.

Luxury ship MV SH Diana docks in Mombasa
READ: Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Guests are treated to the finest amenities in each room, which include a flame-effect fireplace, original artwork, plush couches, and premium pocket-sprung mattresses.

Guests can also indulge in a pillow menu for customised head and neck comfort, along with a minibar, Illy premium coffee from an espresso machine, and a selection of Kusmi teas.

In addition to the refined accommodations, the MV SH Diana’s amenities raise the bar for cruising.

A panoramic sauna, an outdoor heated pool, jacuzzi, and multiple lounges offer a variety of spaces for relaxation and leisure. The vessel is operated by a team of 140 crew members

The ship’s docking at the port attracted key tourism players, including representatives from Mombasa County Government and various government tourism agencies, all eager to further elevate Kenya’s profile in the global cruise sector.

Passengers of the luxurious MV SH Diana ship welcomed to Kenya at the Port of Mombasa
READ: World's largest floating campus docks in Mombasa for the 3rd time

The Kenya Ports Authority has been actively involved in enhancing infrastructure to accommodate such luxury vessels, marking a strategic push to revive the cruise tourism sector post-pandemic.

With an additional 184 passengers expected to join in Mombasa, MV SH Diana is scheduled to continue her journey to the Seychelles, Maputo in Mozambique, and select European ports.

Captain Ali Abdille, KPA Harbour Master and General Manager of Marine Operations
Passengers of the luxurious MV SH Diana ship welcomed to Kenya at the Port of Mombasa
Passengers of the luxurious MV SH Diana ship welcomed to Kenya at the Port of Mombasa
Passengers of the luxurious MV SH Diana ship welcomed to Kenya at the Port of Mombasa
Passengers of the luxurious MV SH Diana ship welcomed to Kenya at the Port of Mombasa
