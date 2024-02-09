The sports category has moved to a new website.

World's largest floating campus docks in Mombasa for the 3rd time

Amos Robi

The vessel plays host to 763 passengers, including 585 students from various nationalities among them a Kenyan

Cruise vessel World Odyssey makes her third visit to the port of Mombasa
Cruise vessel World Odyssey makes her third visit to the port of Mombasa

In an event that underscores the Port of Mombasa's growing significance as a nexus of maritime and educational convergence, the cruise vessel World Odyssey, heralded as the world's largest floating campus, marked its third visit to the port early Friday morning.

Known affectionately as 'Semester at Sea,' this unique academic program offers students an unparalleled opportunity to traverse the globe, imbibing the rich tapestry of global histories and cultures firsthand.

During its six-day sojourn in Mombasa, until February 14th, the vessel plays host to 763 passengers, including 585 students from various nationalities, among them a Kenyan scholar, embarking on a voyage of discovery and learning.

Having sailed from India, with Mauritius on its horizon as the next port of call, the ship's presence in Mombasa is not just a routine stopover but a deep dive into the educational, cultural, and natural heritage of the region.

Cruise vessel World Odyssey makes her third visit to the port of Mombasa
Pulse Live Kenya

The students aboard are set to engage in a series of educational tours to institutions of higher learning, partake in city excursions, and explore the diverse wildlife parks Kenya is renowned for, enriching their academic voyage with real-world insights and experiences.

This visit is indicative of the Port of Mombasa's ascending trajectory as a hub for cruise tourism in Africa.

The port's enhanced connectivity and facilities have been instrumental in attracting an increasing number of cruise vessels, such as the MSC Poesia, one of the largest cruise ships to call at the port.

Such developments are not only pivotal in boosting the local economy through tourism but also in positioning Kenya on the global maritime map as a key player in cruise tourism.

Cruise vessel World Odyssey makes her third visit to the port of Mombasa
Pulse Live Kenya

The Semester at Sea program, through its innovative approach to education, allows students to broaden their horizons beyond traditional classroom boundaries.

By integrating academic learning with experiential travel, the program fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of global interconnectivity and diversity.

The inclusion of a Kenyan student aboard the World Odyssey further emphasises the program's global outreach and its potential to inspire future leaders and thinkers who are well-versed in the complexities of the world they inhabit.

Cruise vessel World Odyssey makes her third visit to the port of Mombasa
Pulse Live Kenya

The Port of Mombasa, with its strategic location and world-class facilities, is ideally positioned to play a central role in this global narrative of learning, exploration, and connectivity.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

