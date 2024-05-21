The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
2 bodies that can verify whether your degree is genuine or not [How to Apply]

Amos Robi

Degree verification safeguards the integrity of academic qualifications, ensures compliance with legal standards, and enhances academic & professional.

A sample of a university degree
A sample of a university degree
  • Certifying a degree certificate in Kenya involves multiple steps for official recognition
  • Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) is responsible for verifying degree certificates
  • The British Council in Nairobi can verify copies of original school or university degrees

Certifying a degree certificate in Kenya involves several steps to ensure that the document is officially recognised and authenticated for various purposes, including job applications, further education, and immigration processes.

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) is the primary body responsible for verifying degree certificates in Kenya.

  1. Upload clear certified copies of certificates and transcripts. The documents should be certified by:
  • Kenyan citizens: An Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths.
  • Foreigners: An Advocate and Notary Public or the issuing institution.
  • Translation of non-English documents: All non-English language certifications and academic transcripts must be translated into English by a certified language translator. The translation must bear the official stamp or letterhead of the language translator.
Graduates
2. National identity cards or passports of Kenyan citizens, showing a clear photograph of the applicant, must be certified by an Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths.

  • Passports, work permits, and visas submitted by foreigners, showing a clear photograph of the applicant, must be certified by an Advocate and Notary Public.
  • Name change documentation: If there has been a name change, an affidavit should be attached.
  • Postgraduate qualifications: Applicants must provide a complete signature page in English as proof of research work or a project.

Validation of qualification for Kenyan citizens costs Sh1,000 while that of foreign citizens costs Sh3,000.

Visit the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) website to begin the process.

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies
The British Council in Nairobi can also verify a degree certificate. However, it is responsible for verifying and authenticating only copies of original school or university degrees issued by an institution or professional body, specifically academic qualifications.

  • The original document (certificates, transcripts, notification of results).
  • Photocopies of the documents are to be verified.
  • This service is on demand.
  • The charge is Sh250 for a document.
  • Visit the Nairobi office during office hours to get your certificates verified.
Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

