2 bodies that can verify whether your degree is genuine or not [How to Apply]

Certifying a degree certificate in Kenya involves several steps to ensure that the document is officially recognised and authenticated for various purposes, including job applications, further education, and immigration processes.

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) is the primary body responsible for verifying degree certificates in Kenya.

Process for validation of qualifications

Upload clear certified copies of certificates and transcripts. The documents should be certified by:

Kenyan citizens: An Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths.

Foreigners: An Advocate and Notary Public or the issuing institution.

Translation of non-English documents: All non-English language certifications and academic transcripts must be translated into English by a certified language translator. The translation must bear the official stamp or letterhead of the language translator.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. National identity cards or passports of Kenyan citizens, showing a clear photograph of the applicant, must be certified by an Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths.

Passports, work permits, and visas submitted by foreigners, showing a clear photograph of the applicant, must be certified by an Advocate and Notary Public.

Name change documentation: If there has been a name change, an affidavit should be attached.

Postgraduate qualifications: Applicants must provide a complete signature page in English as proof of research work or a project.

Validation of qualification for Kenyan citizens costs Sh1,000 while that of foreign citizens costs Sh3,000.

Visit the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) website to begin the process.

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies Pulse Live Kenya

Verification by the British Council, Kenya

The British Council in Nairobi can also verify a degree certificate. However, it is responsible for verifying and authenticating only copies of original school or university degrees issued by an institution or professional body, specifically academic qualifications.

Required documents for British Council verification

The original document (certificates, transcripts, notification of results).

Photocopies of the documents are to be verified.

Service details

