8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued

Residents claim the infant was thrown into the ocean by the mother and was saved by swift action of coast guards and volunteers.

Kenya Red Cross released a statement on the incident, confirming that the baby was miraculously saved and taken to the Kenya Red Cross rescue center.

“Heroic intervention at the Likoni ferry crossing. An 8-month-old child, miraculously saved after a distressing incident in the Indian Ocean, is now safe at the Kenya Red Cross rescue center.

“Thanks to swift action and our heartfelt gratitude to the rescue team.” Read Kenya Red Cross’s statement.

A video that went viral on social media shows coast guards and other responders armed with floaters racing against time to save the baby shortly after the incident which caused outrage online.

Netizens react to the incident

Angered by the incident, Kenyans called for action to be taken against the suspect.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among those who were irked by the incident.

"This is totally unacceptable…Humans have the capacity to be heartless against each other but I admire the fact that they also possess the capacity to come through for victims of the said heartlessness. In some cases, even risking their own lives," quipped one.

"The mother should face a life sentence and spend all her life in prison. Wondering whether struggling with her kid was better than rotting in prison," added another.

King Mwangi.1: The mother should face life sentense behind bars and spend all her life in prison wondering whether struggling with her kid was better than rotting in prison.

Calm Doctor: Total heartbreakingThis is crazy total disgrace. Peleka mtoto sta children's home and dump there. Killing an innocent souls for your problems is totally unacceptable.

Wairimu Anna: Action should be taken against the mother and father of the child.

Sir Kiremmie: This is so sad. The society has lost its morals.

Praise for coast guards

The swift actions of the coast guards was hailed by many who praised them for their bravery and called for their recognition and employment.

DENNIS ONDARI: Very sad...why could a mother kill her own child???? Thank you to the rescue team. That was a very good quick response.

Abdulazizomar151: Alhamdulillah kama ameku rescued,coast guard wana wapewe support kibao na divers kibao to reach kwa accidents quickly.