The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Charles Ouma

The swift actions of the coast guards won them praise after diving into the ocean and retrieving the baby alive

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive
8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

A distressing incident in which an eight-month-old baby was thrown into the Indian Ocean was reported at the Likoni Ferry Channel with coast guards and other individuals acting swiftly to rescue the baby.

Recommended articles

Residents claim the infant was thrown into the ocean by the mother and was saved by swift action of coast guards and volunteers.

Kenya Red Cross released a statement on the incident, confirming that the baby was miraculously saved and taken to the Kenya Red Cross rescue centre.

“Heroic intervention at the Likoni ferry crossing. An 8-month-old child, miraculously saved after a distressing incident in the Indian Ocean, is now safe at the Kenya Red Cross rescue center.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to swift action and our heartfelt gratitude to the rescue team.” Read Kenya Red Cross’s statement.

A video that went viral on social media shows coast guards and other responders armed with floaters racing against time to save the baby shortly after the incident which caused outrage online.

Angered by the incident, Kenyans called for action to be taken against the suspect.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among those who were irked by the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is totally unacceptable…Humans have the capacity to be heartless against each other but I admire the fact that they also possess the capacity to come through for victims of the said heartlessness. In some cases, even risking their own lives," quipped one.

"The mother should face a life sentence and spend all her life in prison. Wondering whether struggling with her kid was better than rotting in prison," added another.

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued alive
8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued alive Pulse Live Kenya

King Mwangi.1: The mother should face life sentense behind bars and spend all her life in prison wondering whether struggling with her kid was better than rotting in prison.

Calm Doctor: Total heartbreakingThis is crazy total disgrace. Peleka mtoto sta children's home and dump there. Killing an innocent souls for your problems is totally unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into dam

Wairimu Anna: Action should be taken against the mother and father of the child.

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued
8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued Pulse Live Kenya

Sir Kiremmie: This is so sad. The society has lost its morals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swift actions of the coast guards were hailed by many who praised them for their bravery and called for their recognition and employment.

DENNIS ONDARI: Very sad...why could a mother kill her own child???? Thank you to the rescue team. That was a very good quick response.

Abdulazizomar151: Alhamdulillah kama ameku rescued,coast guard wana wapewe support kibao na divers kibao to reach kwa accidents quickly.

READ: Engineer reveals Likoni Ferry yet to be repaired since tragic death of mother & daughter

joseph kimonyi: Sonkoree, can you request the national government through KPA or the county government of Mombasa to honour these Divers and employ them permanent and pensionable. Cc @A_S_Nassir @Kenya_Ports.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers

VIDEO: Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers

Islamic resistance vows retaliation after US airstrike killed 5 Iraqi militants

Islamic resistance vows retaliation after US airstrike killed 5 Iraqi militants

State House throws governors, MPs under the bus on 765 COP28 attendee list

State House throws governors, MPs under the bus on 765 COP28 attendee list

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

Missing MPs: Interior CS Kindiki gives update on search & rescue mission

Missing MPs: Interior CS Kindiki gives update on search & rescue mission

It is troubling & unacceptable – eyes on Azimio as Martha Karua gives update

It is troubling & unacceptable – eyes on Azimio as Martha Karua gives update

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

NYS receruits in a parade

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

The scene of the building whose scaffolding collapsed, killing four

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead