8 reasons TSC may suspend or fire a teacher

Amos Robi

During the interdiction period, the teacher receives half salary, except in cases of chronic absenteeism, desertion, imprisonment, or involvement in financial misconduct.

Teacher in classroom
Teacher in classroom
  • Interdiction is a disciplinary measure taken by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for teacher misconduct or serious offences
  • Grounds for interdiction include suspicion of misconduct, leading to investigation by relevant authorities
  • If the investigation shows a case to answer, the teacher is served with an interdiction letter and required to leave the institution within 48 hours

Teacher interdiction is a disciplinary measure taken by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) when a teacher is accused of misconduct or other serious offences.

It is important to note that interdiction is not the same as dismissal; it is a suspension that allows for investigations into the allegations against the teacher.

There are several grounds upon which the TSC may interdict a teacher:

  1. Desertion of duty: A teacher can be interdicted if they are absent from work for 14 continuous days without written permission. This absence could be due to failure to apply for sick leave, not reporting after study leave, or not adhering to posting instructions.
The Teachers Service Commission Headquarters
The Teachers Service Commission Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How much teachers in different job groups will earn after salary raise

2. Chronic absenteeism: Persistent absence from duty without permission can lead to interdiction. Evidence of such absenteeism may include casualty returns, letters from authorities, and daily attendance registers.

3. Criminal convictions: If a teacher is convicted of a criminal offence, such as theft, assault, or sexual misconduct, the TSC will initiate interdiction proceedings.

4. Immoral behaviour: Engaging in inappropriate sexual relationships or activities with a learner, regardless of consent, can result in interdiction. This includes acts such as sodomy, lesbianism, and sexual harassment.

5. Neglect of duty: Teachers who fail to perform their professional duties, such as teaching scheduled lessons, preparing required documents, or supervising exams, may face interdiction.

Teacher in classroom
Teacher in classroom Pulse Ghana

READ: Education sees record-high interest from 2023 candidates, heres why

6. Insubordination: A teacher may be interdicted for failing to obey official instructions, respond to supervisors, or adhere to recruitment and posting guidelines.

7. Infamous conduct: Behaviour that goes against professional ethics and tarnishes the reputation of the teaching profession, such as public drunkenness, fighting, or using abusive language, can lead to interdiction.

8. Forgery and fraud: Teachers involved in forgery, impersonation, or corrupt practices, including the mismanagement of public funds, are also candidates for interdiction.

A secondary school teacher in class
A secondary school teacher in class A secondary school teacher in class Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to check your TSC employment status online

When a teacher is suspected of misconduct, the disciplinary process begins with an investigation by the relevant authorities, such as the TSC County Director or the Board of Management.

If the investigation reveals that the teacher has a case to answer, they will be served with an interdiction letter outlining the specific allegations.

The teacher is then required to clear and leave the institution within 48 hours.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

