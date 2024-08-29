The sports category has moved to a new website.

How much teachers in different job groups will earn after salary raise

Amos Robi

Beyond the basic salary, Kenyan teachers are entitled to various allowances which significantly augment their total earnings.

A teacher teaching in class
A teacher teaching in class
  • Kenyan teachers will receive an enhanced pay package starting at the end of August
  • The pay rise ranges between Sh1,000 and Sh3,000 for teachers across various grades
  • Teachers are entitled to various allowances including commuter and housing allowances

After a prolonged anticipation, Kenyan teachers are poised to receive an enhanced pay package starting at the end of August 2024.

This move comes after previous delays due to financial constraints, with the government finally earmarking funds to accommodate the wage increase.

The adjustments will see teachers across various grades benefit from a pay rise between Sh1,000 and Sh3,000.

According to the information released, the increment will take effect from July, with arrears being paid alongside August salaries.

The basic salary for the least paid teacher, at Grade B5, will now be Sh23,830, marking an increase from the previous Sh22,793.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to check your TSC employment status online

At the higher end of the spectrum, a chief principal at Grade D5 will see their pay rise to Sh162,539 from Sh159,534.

This adjustment translates to a salary review between Sh1,037 for the least paid and Sh3,005 at the highest level.

Beyond the basic salary, Kenyan teachers are entitled to various allowances which significantly augment their total earnings.

These include monthly commuter allowances ranging from Sh4,000 at entry-level to Sh16,000 for senior positions.

Teachers also receive annual leave allowances between Sh4,000 and Sh10,000 depending on the job group, payable once a year.

A secondary school teacher in class
A secondary school teacher in class A secondary school teacher in class Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya Police ranks from lowest to highest & the salaries they earn

Furthermore, those stationed in hardship areas benefit from additional allowances ranging from Sh6,600 to Sh38,100, depending on their job group and location.

Housing allowances are tiered according to the area of residence. Teachers in Nairobi, classified under cluster one, receive between Sh6,750 and Sh50,000.

Those in other major cities like Mombasa and Nakuru are eligible for housing allowances between Sh4,500 and Sh35,000, while teachers in areas categorised as former municipalities get between Sh3,850 and Sh25,000.

The announcement follows a contentious period marked by divisions within the teacher unions, KNUT and KUPPET, over whether to strike due to the delayed pay review.

The government, however, has reassured the educational sector by confirming that some Sh13 billion has been found to finance the increment.

A photo of a teacher addressing Alliance High School students
A photo of a teacher addressing Alliance High School students Pulse Live Kenya
READ: KICD addresses misleading content in Biology textbook

The Ministry of Education has committed to ensuring that the funds are available for the salary adjustments in August, including the arrears from July.

TSC Job Grade Current Minimum Salary (2024) Current Maximum Salary (2024) New Minimum Salary (2024) New Maximum Salary (2024)
B5 Sh 22,793 Sh 28,491 Sh 23,830 Sh 29,787
C1 Sh 28,491 Sh 35,614 Sh 29,787 Sh 37,234
C2 Sh 36,621 Sh 45,776 Sh 38,286 Sh 47,858
C3 Sh 44,412 Sh 56,514 Sh 45,671 Sh 59,084
C4 Sh 52,308 Sh 67,220 Sh 52,308 Sh 68,857
C5 Sh 62,272 Sh 78,667 Sh 62,272 Sh 79,651
D1 Sh 78,625 Sh 95,101 Sh 78,625 Sh 96,381
D2 Sh 91,601 Sh 110,551 Sh 92,496 Sh 112,633
D3 Sh 105,182 Sh 127,069 Sh 106,043 Sh 129,463
D4 Sh 118,242 Sh 143,581 Sh 118,242 Sh 146,286
D5 Sh 131,380 Sh 159,534 Sh 131,380 Sh 162,539
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

