Education sees record-high interest from 2023 candidates, heres why

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Placement Service (KUCCPS) on Tuesday, May 21 released the placement results for learners who wrote their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2023.

The announcement, made by KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome, detailed the allocation of students to various higher learning institutions across the country.

University placements

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, a total of 134,743 students have been placed in public universities to pursue various degree programmes. In addition, over 18,000 students were allocated places in private universities for degree courses.

ece-auto-gen

Most applied course

The Bachelor of Education program emerged as the most popular choice among applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Wahome attributed the spike in applications for education courses to a change the body made in the requirements for the 2023 candidates.

According to the Teachers Service Commisson (TSC), candidates seeking to join the profession need to have a mean grade of C+ and a C+ in the two teaching subjects.

Students sitting for their KCSE exams Pulse Live Kenya

However, over the years, KUCCPS, in addition to the TSC requirements, mandated that applicants have a C+ in Mathematics and English, which resulted in fewer applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

This round was different, as KUCCPS eliminated the Mathematics and English requirement, placing more than 30,000 applicants in the Bachelor of Education programme.

"Stakeholders felt KUCCPS needed to align with TSC regulations on the minimum entry requirements which meant that we had to remove English and mathematics as requirements," Wahome said during the official release of the university placements.

Gender trends

A notable trend in the report was the continued dominance of male applicants in degree programmes.

KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Wahome Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This pattern has been consistent since the inception of the central placement system.