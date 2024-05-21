- KUCCPS released placement results for 2023 KCSE candidates
- 134,743 students were placed in public universities while 18,000 students allocated places in private universities
- Male applicants dominated in degree programmes, while female students were majority in TVET institutions
Education sees record-high interest from 2023 candidates, heres why
A total of 201,133 candidates who sat the 2023 KCSE exam scored a mean grade of C + and above, earning themselves places in universities
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Placement Service (KUCCPS) on Tuesday, May 21 released the placement results for learners who wrote their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2023.
The announcement, made by KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome, detailed the allocation of students to various higher learning institutions across the country.
University placements
According to the report, a total of 134,743 students have been placed in public universities to pursue various degree programmes. In addition, over 18,000 students were allocated places in private universities for degree courses.
Most applied course
The Bachelor of Education program emerged as the most popular choice among applicants.
Dr. Wahome attributed the spike in applications for education courses to a change the body made in the requirements for the 2023 candidates.
According to the Teachers Service Commisson (TSC), candidates seeking to join the profession need to have a mean grade of C+ and a C+ in the two teaching subjects.
However, over the years, KUCCPS, in addition to the TSC requirements, mandated that applicants have a C+ in Mathematics and English, which resulted in fewer applications.
This round was different, as KUCCPS eliminated the Mathematics and English requirement, placing more than 30,000 applicants in the Bachelor of Education programme.
"Stakeholders felt KUCCPS needed to align with TSC regulations on the minimum entry requirements which meant that we had to remove English and mathematics as requirements," Wahome said during the official release of the university placements.
Gender trends
A notable trend in the report was the continued dominance of male applicants in degree programmes.
This pattern has been consistent since the inception of the central placement system.
Conversely, female students were the majority among those placed in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, a trend observed from the 2020/2021 cycle to the present.
