ADVERTISEMENT
9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

Amos Robi

Among the persons detained abroad is former presidential candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida who is incarcerated at Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Illinois, USA.

Leonard Mwithiga and The Akasha brothers who are convicted in the USA
Leonard Mwithiga and The Akasha brothers who are convicted in the USA
  • Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha were sentenced for international drug trafficking, Baktash received 25 years, Ibrahim received 23 years in the U.S
  • Kevin Kang'ethe accused of murdering girlfriend, fled to Kenya, and deported back to the U.S
  • Leonard Mwithiga faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder, arrested in the U.S. after police operation

Over the years, numerous Kenyans abroad have found themselves in legal trouble in different jurisdictions. Here’s a summary of some prominent cases:

Quincy Zuma Wambitta Timberlake was convicted of manslaughter for the death of his son, Sinclair, whom he allegedly punched and pushed against a wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is serving an 11-year sentence in Australia but will be eligible for parole after nine years due to mental health conditions including psychosis and schizophrenia.

Quincy Timberlake and Esther Arunga
Quincy Timberlake and Esther Arunga

READ: Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha were sentenced for international drug trafficking. Baktash received a 25-year prison term, while Ibrahim was sentenced to 23 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were convicted in the U.S. after a sting operation by the DEA in Mombasa, Kenya.

File image of the Akasha brothers in court
File image of the Akasha brothers in court

Kevin Kang'ethe is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, and fleeing to Kenya.

He was deported back to the U.S. to face murder charges after being arrested in Nairobi. He had initially escaped from police custody but was later re-arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kevin Kang’ethe in court
Kevin Kang'ethe in court

Leonard Mwithiga faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, after allegedly seeking a hitman to kill his wife.

He was arrested in the U.S. after an undercover police operation exposed his plot.

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga
Leonard Thuo Mwithiga
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kenyan businessman in U.S. to pay employees Sh68M for violations

Bertrand Munyako is set to face capital punishment in Saudi Arabia after being convicted of the murder of his colleague Abdul Halim Saleh.

Initially sentenced to five years for manslaughter, his charges were upgraded to murder following an appeal by the victim's family.

Bertrand Munyakho
Bertrand Munyakho
ADVERTISEMENT

His execution has been delayed as his family seeks to raise Sh150 million in 'blood money' to secure his release.

Former Kenyan presidential candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida is incarcerated at Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Illinois.

He is serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order. Dida is eligible for parole in April 2025 and has filed a civil rights lawsuit while in prison, claiming his religious rights have been violated.

Mohamed Abduba Dida
Mohamed Abduba Dida
ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Maucha was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his involvement in an advance fee fraud scheme. Along with his accomplice, Maucha defrauded victims by promising non-existent loans.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other charges and is serving his sentence in the U.S.

Erick Gachuchi Wanjiku was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for assaulting federal officers during immigration processing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Erick Gachuhi Wanjiku
Erick Gachuhi Wanjiku

READ: 3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

Following his prison term, he will be placed in ICE custody for deportation proceedings.

Amos Robi

ADVERTISEMENT

