The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lawyer Wahome Thuku leads fundraiser for Quincy Timberlake's sons

Amos Robi

One of Quincy Timberlake's sons has already joined the Kenya Aeronautical College at Wilson Airport for a 4-year Aeronautical Engineering course.

A collage of Lawyer Wahome Thuku and Esther Arunga & Quincy Timberlake
A collage of Lawyer Wahome Thuku and Esther Arunga & Quincy Timberlake

City lawyer Wahome Thuku has revealed his successful effort in mobilising support from compassionate individuals to collect more than Sh500,000 for three sons who were abandoned by Quincy Timberlake in 2009.

Recommended articles

Timberlake left his first wife, Rose Mweni Gideon, for former prime-time media personality Esther Arunga.

Thuku brought attention to the plight of Quincy Timberlake's sons, Trevor, Quincy, and Cassidy.

Their mother, Rose, had fallen into a deep depression after her husband's departure and tragically passed away in March 2022, leaving the boys to fend for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You also probably know that Timberlake had been married to a lady called Rose Mweni Gideon since 1990s, thereabout.

"They lived together in Komarock, Nairobi, and begot three sons. Then around 2009, Esther Arunga happened. Timberlake abruptly left their home, never to return," Wahome said in a lengthy social media post.

Quincy Timberlake's first wife Rose Mueni and her two sons
Quincy Timberlake's first wife Rose Mueni and her two sons Quincy Timberlake's first wife Rose Mueni and her two sons Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Joseph Hellon compares Johnson Mwakazi's success with Esther Arunga's downfall

Despite their challenges, the three sons showed promise in their studies. Trevor took on various odd jobs to support his younger siblings after their mother's passing, and eventually, his brothers had to discontinue their education due to financial constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent update, Thuku shared the heartwarming news that Kenyans had rallied together and raised over Sh500,000 for the Timberlake sons.

Thuku also shed light on the challenges the three young men faced. Trevor, the eldest, had struggled to continue his education and now operates a small food business inherited from his late mother while caring for his younger siblings.

Quincy, the second-born, displayed exceptional academic potential, achieving an A in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Quincy Timberlake's son Quincy with his guardian Sally Njoki Ndwigah
Quincy Timberlake's son Quincy with his guardian Sally Njoki Ndwigah Quincy Timberlake's son Quincy with his guardian Sally Njoki Ndwigah Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Esther Arunga’s former pastor speaks on belonging to a cult, sheds more light on her troubled life

Thuku revealed that thanks to well-wishers, he has joined the Kenya Aeronautical College at Wilson Airport for a 4-year Aeronautical Engineering course.

"On Friday this week, he officially joined Kenya Aeronautical College at Wilson Airport for a 4-year Aeronautical Engineering course. We hope to put him through for two years then do another fundraiser. The last two years he will be in China," Thuku wrote.

Cassidy, the youngest, faced educational disruptions but is currently preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Quincy Timberlake is presently incarcerated in an Australian prison after being convicted in connection with the tragic death of his son with Esther Arunga. In contrast, Esther Arunga has been released and remains in Australia.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia Mukami escapes unhurt after her car rammed into another vehicle

Nadia Mukami escapes unhurt after her car rammed into another vehicle

WATCH: Diamond stuns fans after making stage entrance in a casket

WATCH: Diamond stuns fans after making stage entrance in a casket

Lawyer Wahome Thuku leads fundraiser for Quincy Timberlake's sons

Lawyer Wahome Thuku leads fundraiser for Quincy Timberlake's sons

I missed my event in Detriot due to Delta flight disaster - Sarkodie

I missed my event in Detriot due to Delta flight disaster - Sarkodie

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Wahu Kagwi's wedding eve confession: A tale of tears, anxiety & sleeping pills

Wahu Kagwi's wedding eve confession: A tale of tears, anxiety & sleeping pills

Elsa Majimbo flaunts expensive gifts she received from Beyoncé

Elsa Majimbo flaunts expensive gifts she received from Beyoncé

Getting to this point is a miracle - DJ Krowbar shares update on wife's health

Getting to this point is a miracle - DJ Krowbar shares update on wife's health

End of an era: Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso passes away

End of an era: Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV presenter Fred Machoka unable to hold his tears on his 70th birthday celebrations

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding

Jasmine Mungai reflects on life 1 year after ending marriage with DJ Gee Gee

Yvette Obura

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Bongo Flava stars Rayvanny and Zuchu

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival