Lawyer Wahome Thuku leads fundraiser for Quincy Timberlake's sons

Timberlake left his first wife, Rose Mweni Gideon, for former prime-time media personality Esther Arunga.

Thuku brought attention to the plight of Quincy Timberlake's sons, Trevor, Quincy, and Cassidy.

Their mother, Rose, had fallen into a deep depression after her husband's departure and tragically passed away in March 2022, leaving the boys to fend for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You also probably know that Timberlake had been married to a lady called Rose Mweni Gideon since 1990s, thereabout.

"They lived together in Komarock, Nairobi, and begot three sons. Then around 2009, Esther Arunga happened. Timberlake abruptly left their home, never to return," Wahome said in a lengthy social media post.

Quincy Timberlake's first wife Rose Mueni and her two sons Pulse Live Kenya

Despite their challenges, the three sons showed promise in their studies. Trevor took on various odd jobs to support his younger siblings after their mother's passing, and eventually, his brothers had to discontinue their education due to financial constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans come to the rescue of Quincy Timberlake's children

In a subsequent update, Thuku shared the heartwarming news that Kenyans had rallied together and raised over Sh500,000 for the Timberlake sons.

Thuku also shed light on the challenges the three young men faced. Trevor, the eldest, had struggled to continue his education and now operates a small food business inherited from his late mother while caring for his younger siblings.

Quincy, the second-born, displayed exceptional academic potential, achieving an A in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Quincy Timberlake's son Quincy with his guardian Sally Njoki Ndwigah Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Thuku revealed that thanks to well-wishers, he has joined the Kenya Aeronautical College at Wilson Airport for a 4-year Aeronautical Engineering course.

"On Friday this week, he officially joined Kenya Aeronautical College at Wilson Airport for a 4-year Aeronautical Engineering course. We hope to put him through for two years then do another fundraiser. The last two years he will be in China," Thuku wrote.

Cassidy, the youngest, faced educational disruptions but is currently preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.