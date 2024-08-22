The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

Amos Robi

The Power of Mercy is a constitutional provision that allows the President of Kenya to grant pardons or reduce the sentences of convicted individuals

Inmates in a prison in Kenya
Inmates in a prison in Kenya
  • The Power of Mercy Act in Kenya allows convicted individuals to petition the President for clemency
  • The process involves filing a petition with detailed information, providing relevant documents, and being reviewed by the Advisory Committee on the Power of Mercy
  • The final decision on the petition is made by the President, and once communicated, it is final and cannot be appealed

The Power of Mercy Act (No. 21 of 2011) in Kenya allows individuals who have been convicted of crimes to petition the President for clemency.

This process is a crucial aspect of Kenya’s justice system, providing a pathway for mercy and rehabilitation.

However, navigating this process requires an understanding of the eligibility criteria and the procedural steps involved. This article outlines the key aspects of petitioning for the power of mercy in Kenya.

According to the Power of Mercy Act, any convicted person can petition the President for clemency, provided they meet specific criteria. The key eligibility conditions include:

The petitioner must have been convicted and sentenced by a court of law.

The law does not permit petitions from individuals on probation, serving a suspended sentence, or having an ongoing appeal or other judicial remedy.

An AI-generated image of a dignified judge in a Kenyan court, dressed in traditional red and black robes, seated behind a large wooden desk
An AI-generated image of a dignified judge in a Kenyan court, dressed in traditional red and black robes, seated behind a large wooden desk An AI-generated image of a dignified judge in a Kenyan court, dressed in traditional red and black robes, seated behind a large wooden desk Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

Generally, a petitioner must have served at least one-third of their sentence.

In cases where the sentence is life imprisonment or the death penalty, the petitioner must have served at least five years before they can submit a petition.

While the Act does not explicitly disqualify any offence from being eligible for a petition, the nature and seriousness of the crime will be a significant consideration during the review process.

The process begins with filing a petition in the prescribed form. The petition should actually include detailed information about the petitioner, the nature of the offence, the relief that was asked for, and the grounds for the request.

File image of prisons workers
File image of prisons workers Pulse Live Kenya

The forms are available at correctional facilities and can be lodged either in person or electronically.

The petitioner must provide all relevant documents, including the court judgment, sentence records, and any other documents that may support the petition, such as character references or evidence of rehabilitation.

Upon receiving the petition, the Advisory Committee on the Power of Mercy reviews it to determine its admissibility.

Inmates at Kamiti Maximum Prison
Inmates at Kamiti Maximum Prison Inmates battle wardens at Kamiti Maximum Prison Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lulu Hassan exposes innerworkings of prison cartels in Kamiti [Video]

The committee may conduct investigations, and interviews, and gather reports from correctional facilities to assess the petitioner’s eligibility.

If the crime involved a victim, the committee may notify the victim and invite them to make representations. The victim’s input is considered before making a final recommendation.

After a thorough review, the committee makes a recommendation to the President. This recommendation can be for granting or denying the petition.

The President reviews the committee’s recommendation and makes the final decision.

The decision, whether to grant or deny the petition, is communicated to the petitioner and published in the Gazette. The President's decision is final and cannot be appealed.

President William Ruto in a previous address
President William Ruto in a previous address Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

  • Rehabilitation efforts: The committee and the President consider the petitioner’s conduct during incarceration, including efforts at rehabilitation, education, and any other positive changes.
  • Impact on society: The potential impact of granting mercy on public safety and societal values is a critical factor in the decision-making process.
  • Legal compliance: The petition must comply with the guidelines outlined in the Power of Mercy Act, including proper documentation and adherence to procedural rules.
Amos Robi

