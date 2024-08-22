3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

The Power of Mercy Act (No. 21 of 2011) in Kenya allows individuals who have been convicted of crimes to petition the President for clemency.

This process is a crucial aspect of Kenya’s justice system, providing a pathway for mercy and rehabilitation.

However, navigating this process requires an understanding of the eligibility criteria and the procedural steps involved. This article outlines the key aspects of petitioning for the power of mercy in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility to petition

According to the Power of Mercy Act, any convicted person can petition the President for clemency, provided they meet specific criteria. The key eligibility conditions include:

1. Conviction and sentencing

The petitioner must have been convicted and sentenced by a court of law.

The law does not permit petitions from individuals on probation, serving a suspended sentence, or having an ongoing appeal or other judicial remedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

An AI-generated image of a dignified judge in a Kenyan court, dressed in traditional red and black robes, seated behind a large wooden desk Pulse Live Kenya

2. Time served

Generally, a petitioner must have served at least one-third of their sentence.

In cases where the sentence is life imprisonment or the death penalty, the petitioner must have served at least five years before they can submit a petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Nature of the offence

While the Act does not explicitly disqualify any offence from being eligible for a petition, the nature and seriousness of the crime will be a significant consideration during the review process.

Steps to petition for the power of mercy

1. Filing the petition

The process begins with filing a petition in the prescribed form. The petition should actually include detailed information about the petitioner, the nature of the offence, the relief that was asked for, and the grounds for the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The forms are available at correctional facilities and can be lodged either in person or electronically.

2. Submission of relevant documents

The petitioner must provide all relevant documents, including the court judgment, sentence records, and any other documents that may support the petition, such as character references or evidence of rehabilitation.

3. Review by the advisory committee

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receiving the petition, the Advisory Committee on the Power of Mercy reviews it to determine its admissibility.

Inmates battle wardens at Kamiti Maximum Prison Pulse Live Kenya

The committee may conduct investigations, and interviews, and gather reports from correctional facilities to assess the petitioner’s eligibility.

4. Notification of victims

ADVERTISEMENT

If the crime involved a victim, the committee may notify the victim and invite them to make representations. The victim’s input is considered before making a final recommendation.

5. Committee’s recommendation

After a thorough review, the committee makes a recommendation to the President. This recommendation can be for granting or denying the petition.

6. Presidential decision

The President reviews the committee’s recommendation and makes the final decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision, whether to grant or deny the petition, is communicated to the petitioner and published in the Gazette. The President's decision is final and cannot be appealed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Considerations in the petition process