On Tuesday, Abdulkadir Mohamed Haji was sworn in as Garissa Senator, in a special sitting convened by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Speaking after his wearing in, Senator Haji said that he looks forward to serving the people of Garissa and all Kenyans with great effort, and dedication.

He also asked for God's guidance as he does this.

"Honoured to take Oath of Office this morning as the Senator of Garissa. Looking forward to serve the people of Garissa and Kenya at large with utmost diligence, devotion and commitment. So help me God," tweeted Senator Abdulkadir Haji.

Abdul as many know him, had succeed his late father Yusuf Haji who died on February 15th, 2021.

Haji took oath of office on Tuesday morning.

"Sen @abdulhaj has this morning taken Oath of Office as Senator for Garissa County. Karibu from all of us at the Senate," tweeted the Senate.

