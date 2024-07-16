The sports category has moved to a new website.

Acting police IG raises security concern as protests begin in different counties

Amos Robi

Acting IG Kanja has expressed concerns over the recent history of demonstrations, which have often resulted in violence and property destruction

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja
  • Kanja emphasised the commitment of the National Police Service to uphold the rule of law
  • Concerns were expressed about the history of violent demonstrations resulting in tragic loss of lives, injuries, and disruption of businesses
  • Credible intelligence indicated plans by organised criminal groups to disrupt the peaceful demonstrations

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has released a statement addressing the planned public demonstrations organised by young Kenyans, set to take place today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The statement emphasises the National Police Service's commitment to upholding the rule of law while ensuring the safety of all citizens involved in the protests.

Kanja acknowledged the fundamental rights of Kenyans to assemble, picket, and demonstrate peacefully as enshrined in Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution.

"The National Police Service notes that there are planned demonstrations today Tuesday, July 16, 2024, organised by young Kenyans, also known as Gen Z, to exercise their fundamental right to peacefully assemble, picket and demonstrate under Article 37 of our Constitution," he stated.

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja
Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Kanja expressed concerns over the recent history of demonstrations, which have often resulted in violence, property destruction, and tragic loss of lives.

He highlighted the detrimental impact these events have had on families and businesses across the country.

"In the recent past, however, we have regrettably witnessed the tragic loss of lives, injuries, violence, criminal conduct and the destruction of property from similar protests, resulting in the collective pain and suffering for families and the disruption of business and normal working operations for thousands of Kenyans," he said.

The Acting Inspector General revealed that credible intelligence has been received indicating plans by organised criminal groups to infiltrate and disrupt the peaceful demonstrations.

A photo of previous protests in Nairobi
READ: Procedure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

This information has raised concerns about the safety of the participants. Kanja noted, "This morning, we received credible intelligence indicating that certain organised criminal groups have planned to infiltrate, disrupt and destabilise the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, which could potentially jeopardise the safety of demonstrators."

Despite the security concerns, Kanja reaffirmed the National Police Service's mission to maintain law and order, protect citizens, and ensure that all Kenyans can safely exercise their constitutional rights.

Anti riot police officers patrol the streets on Nairobi
He urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and vigilant and to cooperate with the police to ensure a secure environment for all involved.

Amos Robi

Acting police IG raises security concern as protests begin in different counties

