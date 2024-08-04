Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Judy Jepchirchir and her agency are currently under the radar for running dubious operations in which thousands of Kenyans were promised jobs but ended up losing Sh400 million for non-existent jobs.

The CS nominee clarified that she does not know Jepchirchir, noting that he only met her once at a public event graced by the President at KICC.

“When it comes to the issues that you mentioned, I remember that we had an event at KICC and there were different stands; the stand for foreign affairs was next to that of the Ministry of Labour and I had never met this lady in my life but she was the one showcasing what the Ministry of Labour had done and the programme they had," he said.

Judy Jepchirchir of First Choice recruitment Agency Pulse Live Kenya

He remarked that he was tasked with introducing President William Ruto to various exhibitors and that is how he ended up meeting Jepchirchir who was at the Ministry of Labour stand.

“When the president came, we were told to combine the two issues at that time, and so I was introducing the president to the people who were presenting."

"I didn't even know her name and she introduced herself; that is the only time I met her and after that meeting, I have never met her again,” Mutua explained.

Alfred Mutua on addressing the plight of Kenyans in gulf countries & rogue agencies

The former Machakos governor noted that if successful for the role, he will address the plight of Kenyans in gulf countries.

“I will send lawyers to Gulf countries,” Mutua stated while explaining his plan to streamline labour migration laws.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

He also noted that he will deal decisively with rogue employment agencies as he has no conflict of interest.

“I do not have any conflict of interest. I came to see her stories later on. When I was in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I even called a meeting in light of rogue employment agencies and it is an issue that I will be dealing with,” he stated.