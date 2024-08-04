The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Charles Ouma

Judy Jepchirchir and her agency are currently under the radar for running dubious operations in which thousands of Kenyans were promised jobs but ended up losing Sh400 million for non-existent jobs.

Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee Dr. Alfred Mutua
Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee Dr. Alfred Mutua

Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee Dr. Alfred Mutua on Sunday, August 4, 2024 clarified his relationship with Judy Jepchirchir, the owner of a recruitment agency owner accused of fraud.

Recommended articles

Judy Jepchirchir and her agency are currently under the radar for running dubious operations in which thousands of Kenyans were promised jobs but ended up losing Sh400 million for non-existent jobs.

The CS nominee clarified that she does not know Jepchirchir, noting that he only met her once at a public event graced by the President at KICC.

“When it comes to the issues that you mentioned, I remember that we had an event at KICC and there were different stands; the stand for foreign affairs was next to that of the Ministry of Labour and I had never met this lady in my life but she was the one showcasing what the Ministry of Labour had done and the programme they had," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Judy Jepchirchir of First Choice recruitment Agency
Judy Jepchirchir of First Choice recruitment Agency Judy Jepchirchir of First Choice recruitment Agency Pulse Live Kenya

He remarked that he was tasked with introducing President William Ruto to various exhibitors and that is how he ended up meeting Jepchirchir who was at the Ministry of Labour stand.

READ: Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

“When the president came, we were told to combine the two issues at that time, and so I was introducing the president to the people who were presenting."

"I didn't even know her name and she introduced herself; that is the only time I met her and after that meeting, I have never met her again,” Mutua explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Machakos governor noted that if successful for the role, he will address the plight of Kenyans in gulf countries.

“I will send lawyers to Gulf countries,” Mutua stated while explaining his plan to streamline labour migration laws.

Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee Dr. Alfred Mutua
Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee Dr. Alfred Mutua Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

He also noted that he will deal decisively with rogue employment agencies as he has no conflict of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not have any conflict of interest. I came to see her stories later on. When I was in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I even called a meeting in light of rogue employment agencies and it is an issue that I will be dealing with,” he stated.

READ: Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Mutua placed his net worth at Sh462 million, up from Sh420Million 20 months ago.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Toi fire tragedy survivor how husband saved her & last moments for 4 killed in inferno

Toi fire tragedy survivor how husband saved her & last moments for 4 killed in inferno

Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Boniface Mwangi's message before his social media accounts were deactivated sparks concerns

Boniface Mwangi's message before his social media accounts were deactivated sparks concerns

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Johnson Sakaja whisked to safety as crowd attack him with stones in Nairobi

Johnson Sakaja whisked to safety as crowd attack him with stones in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET-CDACC) Strategic Plan 2023-2027

Gov't to conduct due diligence probe into Adani's JKIA bid

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Why MPs are against media focus on CS nominees' wealth declarations

Eric Mugaa, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting.

Water CS nominee Eric Mugaa's net worth fascinates MPs

File image of Raila Odinga

Raila reveals what he told Ruto & how ODM was bypassed when naming CS nominees