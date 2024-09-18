All eyes on new police IG as Masengeli now battles 6-month sentence in court

Kanja, who has had a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades in the National Police Service, previously served as the commandant of the General Service Unit and held various high-ranking positions within the police force, including Deputy Inspector General.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

His appointment comes at a tumultuous time for the National Police Service (NPS), as the acting Inspector General, Gilbert Masengeli, grapples with a six-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was sentenced to six months in prison after failing to comply with a court order requiring his appearance to answer to accusations about the disappearance of three individuals.

As Douglas Kanja takes over as the substantive IG, Masengeli is set to resume normal duties amid the case.

This situation has drawn attention from President Ruto, who has addressed the ongoing conflict between the Judiciary and the police service.

On September 18, 2024, President Ruto emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the independence of key institutions in Kenya.

Ruto stated that effective leadership must recognise the independence of these institutions while also acknowledging their critical role in serving the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli Pulse Live Kenya

He called for greater collaboration between the Judiciary and the NPS, asserting that both institutions ultimately serve one master who is Kenya's citizenry.