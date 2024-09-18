The sports category has moved to a new website.

All eyes on new police IG as Masengeli now battles 6-month sentence in court

Denis Mwangi

All eyes are on Douglas Kanja, the incoming Inspector General of Police, after Parliament approved his appointment.

On September 18, 2024, Parliament officially endorsed Douglas Kanja's appointment as Inspector General of Police, paving the way for his swearing in presided over by President William Ruto.

Kanja, who has had a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades in the National Police Service, previously served as the commandant of the General Service Unit and held various high-ranking positions within the police force, including Deputy Inspector General.

His appointment comes at a tumultuous time for the National Police Service (NPS), as the acting Inspector General, Gilbert Masengeli, grapples with a six-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

He was sentenced to six months in prison after failing to comply with a court order requiring his appearance to answer to accusations about the disappearance of three individuals.

As Douglas Kanja takes over as the substantive IG, Masengeli is set to resume normal duties amid the case.

This situation has drawn attention from President Ruto, who has addressed the ongoing conflict between the Judiciary and the police service.

On September 18, 2024, President Ruto emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the independence of key institutions in Kenya.

Ruto stated that effective leadership must recognise the independence of these institutions while also acknowledging their critical role in serving the public.

He called for greater collaboration between the Judiciary and the NPS, asserting that both institutions ultimately serve one master who is Kenya's citizenry.

He urged all arms of government to work harmoniously towards the common good, stressing that while independence is vital, interdependence is equally important for achieving national objectives

All eyes on new police IG as Masengeli now battles 6-month sentence in court

