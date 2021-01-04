His Eminence John Cardinal Njue, the Archbishop of Nairobi has officially retired from service after attaining the retirement age of 75 years.

In announcement made public at the Vatican on Monday, his application for retirement had been formally received by Pope Francis.

Confirming the news via their official social media channels, the Archdioces of Nairobi announced that Cardinal Njue would be replaced by Auxiliary Bishop Rt. Rev. David Kamau.

"The Holy Father Pope Francis has accepted the resignation (Retirement) of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue as the Archbishop of Nairobi.

"The news was officially made public in Rome on Monday, 4th January 2021 at Noon, Rome time (2Pm Kenyan time). The acceptance letter of Cardinal Njue’s resignation and the appointment of Bishop Kamau was sent to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, His Excellency Archbishop Hubertus van Megen," the statement read in part.

Further, it stated: "At the same time, he [Pope Francis] has appointed Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop Rt. Rev. David Kamau as the Apostolic Administrator of Nairobi Archdiocese. Bishop Kamau has been serving in the archdiocese since 22nd December 1999 as the Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi."