Babu Owino: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

The fiery MP noted that the students should not trust the government’s call to engage them but should proceed with their protests against the new university funding model.

He made it clear that the funding model passed through different committees and as such no need to take it through yet another at a time when students impacted the same have rejected it in totality.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. Pulse Live Kenya

Delaying tactics & waste of time - Babu Owino claims

In an update in his X account on Sunday, September 8, 2024, the legislator noted that the solution is simple: Doing away with the new model and reinstating the previous one.

“These are delaying tactics. Demonstrations should go on as planned. We do not need another committee to review the new funding model. We want the old funding model back. With the same energy the CS used to write this letter, he should write another one disbanding the bands.” The MP slammed.

He noted that the only way for the students to have their concerns addressed is by hitting the streets and not being taken through another process of committees that will not achieve the desired results in hi view.

“Comrades, this will only be won in the streets. A fly that doesn’t listen to advice is normally buried together with a corpse,” Babu Owino remarked.

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba releases statement

Earlier in the day, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba released a statement in which he urged the students to cancel the planned demos.

He also revealed that two separate committees would be formed to look into the concerns raised on the new funding model with clear timelines.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Pulse Live Kenya

“The New Funding Model for Higher Education was launched in May 2023, with student-centred funding and equity as its core defining elements. Since then, the Ministry has been keen to engage all stakeholders, in full appreciation of the reality that such engagement is necessary for the continuous enhancement of the Model.

“To allow room for this open consultative process, the university student leadership is requested to call off the demonstrations scheduled for 9th September 2024. This will allow the student community to contribute effectively to issues pertaining to their higher education, while also progressing with their studies without disruption,” the Ministry’s statement read in part.