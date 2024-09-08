The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

Charles Ouma

Babu Owino dismisses government intervention, insists demos should proceed as planned and explains why he does not trust plan announced by Education CS

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Outspoken Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has dismissed last-minute intervention by the government in a bid to avert nationwide demos by public universities students, noting that the government is simply engaging in delaying tactic.

Recommended articles

The fiery MP noted that the students should not trust the government’s call to engage them but should proceed with their protests against the new university funding model.

He made it clear that the funding model passed through different committees and as such no need to take it through yet another at a time when students impacted the same have rejected it in totality.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In an update in his X account on Sunday, September 8, 2024, the legislator noted that the solution is simple: Doing away with the new model and reinstating the previous one.

READ: Education CS announces next steps ahead of university students demos to oppose funding model

“These are delaying tactics. Demonstrations should go on as planned. We do not need another committee to review the new funding model. We want the old funding model back. With the same energy the CS used to write this letter, he should write another one disbanding the bands.” The MP slammed.

He noted that the only way for the students to have their concerns addressed is by hitting the streets and not being taken through another process of committees that will not achieve the desired results in hi view.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Comrades, this will only be won in the streets. A fly that doesn’t listen to advice is normally buried together with a corpse,” Babu Owino remarked.

Earlier in the day, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba released a statement in which he urged the students to cancel the planned demos.

He also revealed that two separate committees would be formed to look into the concerns raised on the new funding model with clear timelines.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba
Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“The New Funding Model for Higher Education was launched in May 2023, with student-centred funding and equity as its core defining elements. Since then, the Ministry has been keen to engage all stakeholders, in full appreciation of the reality that such engagement is necessary for the continuous enhancement of the Model.

READ: Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

“To allow room for this open consultative process, the university student leadership is requested to call off the demonstrations scheduled for 9th September 2024. This will allow the student community to contribute effectively to issues pertaining to their higher education, while also progressing with their studies without disruption,” the Ministry’s statement read in part.

CS Ogamba noted that two committees with clear timelines and membership drawn from student leadership, experts, and other relevant stakeholders would be formed to review the model.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Babu Owino rejects govt plan: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

Babu Owino rejects govt plan: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

Education CS reveals next steps as university students plan funding model demos

Education CS reveals next steps as university students plan funding model demos

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

Dennis Okari's wife Joy Naomi stirs social media with photos of exquisite baby shower

Dennis Okari's wife Joy Naomi stirs social media with photos of exquisite baby shower

3 dead, scores injured in accident involving 5 vehicles along Kericho-Mau Summit road

3 dead, scores injured in accident involving 5 vehicles along Kericho-Mau Summit road

Government gives update as death toll from Endarasha Hillside Academy fire rises to 21

Government gives update as death toll from Endarasha Hillside Academy fire rises to 21

Isiolo Girls High School dorm catches fire [Video]

Isiolo Girls High School dorm catches fire [Video]

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

Nithi Bridge

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]

Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

Morara Kebaso

Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system