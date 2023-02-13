ADVERTISEMENT
Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

Amos Robi

President Ruto invited Kenyans to hold the national prayers at the Nyayo National Stadium where they will pray for rain in the midst of the drought ravaging parts of the country

Babu Owino
Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has urged President Wiliam Ruto to call off the national prayers set for February 14 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

According to the member of parliament, it is pointless to hold prayers without taking any serious actions noting that the head of state should allow Kenyans to enjoy Valentine's Day with loved ones.

“Dr. Ruto must know that the Bible says in James 2:17 that Faith without action is dead,He should therefore Let People make love /have hip to hip massage on Valentine's Day and strengthen bonds with their families," the MP said.

The vocal MP said Kenyans were going through hard times and prayers were not solving their problems.

“Prayer without action is meaningless. Prayer to make a show of how much you care without action is a sin. Period. How dare they use the sacred act of prayer to put on a mantle of caring when the gut-wrenching grief of families and communities continues day in and day out,” Babu noted.

President William Ruto addressing a delegation of Jubilee MPs at State House on Wednesday, February 8, 2023
President William Ruto addressing a delegation of Jubilee MPs at State House on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto invited Kenyans to pray for the rains, as the country continues to face the drought that has hit part of the country.

"I want to urge Kenyans to pray for our nation on Tuesday, February 14, for God to give us rain as we continue to fight hunger and drought. As for those who won't make it to Nyayo National Stadium, let's have prayer sessions wherever we will be," said Ruto.

The call for the national prayers was met with mixed reactions from Kenyans some of whom argued that the prayers were not going to revive the economy.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

