Babu Owino resumes online teaching classes: Students must pass KCPE/KCSE exams

A post shared by the youthful lawmaker who is also among the most-learned parliamentarians revealed that the classes will premiere on Monday at 7:30 PM with Mathematics revision.

The classes will be streamed across the MP’s social media pages.

“I am back. Students must pass KCPE/KCSE exams. We will premiere KCPE Mathematics revision on Monday from 7.30pm,” read the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker launched the initiative at the height of Covid-19 when learning was disrupted with students remaining home for a prolonged period of time.

Pulse Live Kenya

A number of students attributed their good performance to the online classes offered by the lawmaker who stepped in to prepare them for examinations.

Recognition by UN for creative classes

The noble initiative earned international recognition by the United Nations and the Voice of America for his online teaching classes in a feature that was compiled by VOA and was highlighted on the United Nations Website in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babu was featured by the Voice of America (VoA) for using “his talent in science subjects to educate students using his social media platforms”.

"A recently released report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) shows 127 million primary and secondary schools from East and Southern Africa are unable to rejoin schools and have been staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. "

"The situation has seen different people device mechanisms of ensuring students continue to learn while staying home. Babu Owino is a Kenyan MP who has decided to use his talent in science subjects to educate students using his social media platforms," the VOA said in a special feature recognizing him for using his knowledge to help KCSE students with revision work - especially in Mathematics and Chemistry.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino handing out bursary cheques Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from his experience, the lawmaker is passionate about education.

“The Actuarial Science First Class Honors was for my mother, then after that I did Masters in Architectural Science for my sister then after that I did LLB Law degree for my brother then Masters in law for myself.