Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Speaking to local media houses on Thursday morning, she revealed that Babu owino called her at around 11:00PM and informed her he had been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

After a long search, she finally discovered Babu's location, Wang'uru Police Station in Mwea. However, heavy security made it difficult for her to meet him, despite her pleas to one of the officers.

"I went to the airport, police station he was not there, went to Muthaiga, Gigiri, Kilimani, Kileleshwa Embakasi police stations, went back again to the airport and the DCI Headquarters. Finally i was given information that he was in Wang'uru police station in Mwea," she said.

Frida disclosed that Babu had gone on a trip but was not feeling well when he left. She fears that authorities might transfer him to another station due to his known whereabouts.

"I went to the get and was pleading with them that all i want is to give my husband food and medicine because he wasn't feeling well on Monday. They refused me entry, in fact they literally carried me out of there.

"There was heavy police and i was able to ascertain that my husband is there. the only problem is i have information that he is likely to be transferred now that we know where he is," she said.

Frida's Plea to Raila & the government concerning Babu's release

As Babu Owino is a close ally of Raila Odinga, Frida implored the Azimio leader to step in and assist in securing her husband's release.

She also pleaded with the government to release her husband maintaining that Babu was illegally detained because he had not done anything wrong.

"This is my plea to the Azimio team, raila Odinga. My husband has done nothing wrong but fight for the rights of kenyans, and we're just asking Raila what you can do to assist him to please be free.

"To the government of course youre the ones holding him illegally, there's absolutely nothing he has done wrong," she said.

Babu Owino arrested

According to Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Director of Communications, Babu was arrested on the morning of July 19 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, just hours before the three-day-long protests commenced.

Babu Owino has been a significant figure in the ongoing protests, standing alongside Raila Odinga and advocating for the rights of the people.