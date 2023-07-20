The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Lynet Okumu

After a long night search, Babu Owino's wife Frida Ongili finally discovered where her husband was detained

Babu Owino & wife Frida Ongili
Babu Owino & wife Frida Ongili

The wife of embattled politician Babu Owino, Frida Ongili, has expressed her deep frustration after being denied access to see her husband.

Recommended articles

Speaking to local media houses on Thursday morning, she revealed that Babu owino called her at around 11:00PM and informed her he had been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

After a long search, she finally discovered Babu's location, Wang'uru Police Station in Mwea. However, heavy security made it difficult for her to meet him, despite her pleas to one of the officers.

"I went to the airport, police station he was not there, went to Muthaiga, Gigiri, Kilimani, Kileleshwa Embakasi police stations, went back again to the airport and the DCI Headquarters. Finally i was given information that he was in Wang'uru police station in Mwea," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babu Owino and his wife
Babu Owino and his wife Babu Owino and his wife Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

Frida disclosed that Babu had gone on a trip but was not feeling well when he left. She fears that authorities might transfer him to another station due to his known whereabouts.

"I went to the get and was pleading with them that all i want is to give my husband food and medicine because he wasn't feeling well on Monday. They refused me entry, in fact they literally carried me out of there.

"There was heavy police and i was able to ascertain that my husband is there. the only problem is i have information that he is likely to be transferred now that we know where he is," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Babu Owino is a close ally of Raila Odinga, Frida implored the Azimio leader to step in and assist in securing her husband's release.

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shooting incident returns to haunt Babu Owino after Court ruling

She also pleaded with the government to release her husband maintaining that Babu was illegally detained because he had not done anything wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is my plea to the Azimio team, raila Odinga. My husband has done nothing wrong but fight for the rights of kenyans, and we're just asking Raila what you can do to assist him to please be free.

"To the government of course youre the ones holding him illegally, there's absolutely nothing he has done wrong," she said.

According to Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Director of Communications, Babu was arrested on the morning of July 19 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, just hours before the three-day-long protests commenced.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed during the final presidential campaign at Kasarani Stadium on August 6, 2022
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed during the final presidential campaign at Kasarani Stadium on August 6, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Babu Owino has been a significant figure in the ongoing protests, standing alongside Raila Odinga and advocating for the rights of the people.

He recently visited a group of young men arrested for participating in an unlawful protest and promised to secure their release.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

LIVE BLOG: Nairobi & Kisumu CBDs deserted on Day 2 of Maandamano

LIVE BLOG: Nairobi & Kisumu CBDs deserted on Day 2 of Maandamano

Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Babu Owino's wife appeals to Raila, gov't for his release after discovering his location

Catholic bishops pressure Ruto to repeal Finance Act 2023

Catholic bishops pressure Ruto to repeal Finance Act 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa & Kisumu

Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa & Kisumu

Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

13 ambassadors & high commissioners issue statement on protests in Kenya

13 ambassadors & high commissioners issue statement on protests in Kenya

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

Trade CS Moses Kuria

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

Anti riot police in Nairobi CBD

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday