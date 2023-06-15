Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

The case against him revolves around the alleged misuse of a firearm.

During the court session before Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, Babu Owino explained in detail the expenses he incurred to ensure DJ Evolve's recovery.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Babu Owino's defense centered on his commitment to DJ Evolve's welfare and medical needs.

He stated that due to the DJ's family's inability to cover the expenses, he took it upon himself to pay the substantial medical bills, which amounted to Sh23 million.

The treatment included securing an apartment valued at Sh17 million in Kilimani, where DJ Evolve currently resides.

Additionally, Babu Owino employed two nurses, two physiotherapists, and one occupational therapist to provide him with the necessary care and support.

The MP clarified that he has consistently paid Sh300,000 per month for the services of the medical professionals involved in DJ Evolve's treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP added that he ensures DJ Evolve's general upkeep by providing Sh70,000 per month, covering bills and food expenses.

The cost of medicine alone amounts to Sh80,000 per month.

Babu Owino stated that over the course of 37 months he paid Sh5.5 million for DJ Evolve's medicine.

In a passionate plea, Babu Owino emphasized that his firearm was incapable of shooting on the day the alleged offence occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The court learned that Babu Owino's support extended beyond DJ Evolve's medical expenses.

He expressed his intention to establish a DJ academy for DJ Evolve as a business venture, providing him with an opportunity for personal growth and financial independence.

The academy would enable DJ Evolve to pursue his passion and contribute positively to society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magistrate Bernard Ochoi carefully considered Babu Owino's defence and the extensive financial commitment he had made.