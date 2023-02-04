ADVERTISEMENT
Plans to arrest and drag me to court coming soon- Babu Owino cries out

Charles Ouma

Babu Owino added that it is always a pleasure to be a client of the Judiciary

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has sensationally claimed that the government plans to have him arrested.

According to the MP, he will be dragged to court and arraigned with fabricated charges.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker wrote: “Plans to arrest and fix trumped up charges against me is coming soon”.

He also shared that it is always a pleasure to be a client of the Judiciary and reminding individuals who he did not name to remember Msando’s murder as well as that of baby Pendo.

“Please don’t forget to add Msando’s murder, Baby Pendo’s murder and ICC witnesses’ murder. I also offer to carry ICC’s crimes against humanity. It’s always a pleasure to be a client of the Judiciary.” Added the legislator.

The MP is a vocal ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and an ardent critic of President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He is among Azimio la Umoja politicians who maintain that Raila Odinga won the August 2022 elections.

"Baba has won the elections just protect his win. What’s the point of Kenyans voting if we rig out the winner?" Owino stated in the past as he called on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to protect Odinga’s win.

The vocal lawmaker has in the past found himself walking in the corridors of justice.

Among the cases that saw him taken to court was the fatal shooting OF Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve at Club B in Nairobi.

The matter was eventually settled on December 14, 2021 when the lawmaker was acquitted of attempted murder charges after the DJ Evolve informed the court of his decision not to pursue the matter.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi who delivered the ruling explained that the court was not involved in negotiations that saw the two parties settle the matter out of court.

