Billionaire Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family

According to a tweet posted on Friday morning, Wanjigi shared images of unmarked vehicles allegedly stationed outside his home for the past week, raising fears for his safety and that of his family.

The businessman, known for his high-profile involvement in politics and business, accused the government of sending the unidentified vehicles of jamming communication signals to his residence.

“Why are unmarked vehicles outside my residence in Muthaiga for the last one week? This is clearly harassment on me and my family, this surveillance is unprecedented!” Wanjigi’s tweet read.

Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family Pulse Live Kenya

The photos he posted depicted several SUVs, some equipped with what appear to be advanced surveillance or jamming devices mounted on their roofs, further suggesting covert operations aimed at tracking or monitoring Wanjigi's activities.

This type of equipment is typically used to block mobile phone signals, Wi-Fi, or other electronic communications within a specific radius, creating a communications blackout for those targeted.

Such equipment is known to be employed in covert surveillance missions or during high-profile raids to prevent the dissemination of information or to limit the subject’s ability to communicate externally.

During presidential trips, such vehicles are deployed as part of the security convoy to ensure that the President or other high-profile figures are protected from potential threats that rely on communication technologies.

Background

Jimi Wanjigi, who has been an outspoken critic of the government in recent years, has frequently found himself at odds with law enforcement and other state entities.

This is not the first time Wanjigi has raised alarm over surveillance and harassment by authorities. He has previously reported similar incidents, often attributing them to his political stance.

In August 2024, Wanjigi's residence in Muthaiga was the site of a highly publicised police raid.

Armed officers stormed the residence and allegedly seized items worth over Sh8.5 million.

These included high-end electronics, luxury jewelry, and personal gadgets, with Wanjigi later moving to court to demand their return, arguing the raid was unlawful and politically motivated.

Wanjigi, a critic of the government, claimed the raid was linked to his involvement in the “Nane Nane” protests against President William Ruto's administration.

His legal team insisted the raid was an attempt to intimidate him, especially as he had been vocal against President Ruto’s regime.

The police, however, justified the operation, stating that it was part of an investigation into the businessman.

The drama escalated when Wanjigi's wife, Irene Nzisa, also filed a petition to block further raids, alleging harassment by the authorities.