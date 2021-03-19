When the name Susan Wakarura Kihika is mentioned, one cannot be stopped from seeing a woman who is so passionate about leadership and politics.

She has always made known her stand, and support for Deputy President William Ruto, and this has had the Nakuru County Senator make headlines a few times.

Early life

47-year-old Susan Wakarura Kihika was born in 1974 to Kihika Kimani and his second wife Alice Kihika.

She went to Busara Forest View Academy for her primary education and later on joined Bishop Gatimu Girls high school for her secondary school education. Upon completion, she moved to the United States where she joined the University of North Texas where she studied Political Science.

In 2006, she graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas Texas and was later admitted to the Texas Bar.

Career

After her admission the Texas Bar, she briefly worked in the Texas Public service before she quit to establish her law firm in Dallas Texas. (The Kihika Law Firm).

Politics

Susan Kihika moved back to Kenya in 2012 and in 2013 contested for the Bahati parliamentary seat, which she lost.

She contested for the Nakuru County Assembly Speaker seat in 2013, a position she won and went on to hold for five years.

In 2017, she contested for the Nakuru Senate seat under the Jubilee party and she won. She is the current Senator of Nakuru County.

Family

Susan Kihika recently got married to Sam Mburu in November 2020. She is a mother to two daughters.

Read Also: Biography: CHARITY NGILU