Blow to Ruto after High Court ruling on Sh90 billion Haiti mission by Kenyan police

The decision, delivered on January 26, was based on the finding that the National Security Council, including President William Ruto, lacks the authority to deploy regular police outside Kenya.

The roots of this proposal to send officers to troubled Haiti trace back to a 2023 United Nations resolution, with Kenya stepping forward to lead a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

Administration Police special forces during training

This initiative was driven by Haiti's dire security situation, marked by rampant gang violence and political instability, particularly following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Haiti's struggles, including over 3,000 homicides and 1,500 kidnappings within a nine-month period in 2023, underline the urgent need for international support.

The Haitian police force, severely under-resourced, has been unable to stem this tide of violence.

The proposed MSS mission, separate from UN peacekeeping forces, was set to be led by Kenya, which has a notable history of contributing to peacekeeping efforts globally.

Kenya's commitment to the mission was evident in its extensive preparations, including Cabinet and Parliamentary approvals, joint pre-planning conferences with the United States and Haiti, and training of Kenyan troops for the deployment.

President William Ruto during Nairobi International Trade Fair as ASK Grounds on September 27, 2023

However, the High Court's ruling now puts these plans in jeopardy.

Debate and Implications

The proposal to send Kenyan police officers to Haiti sparked a heated debate within Kenya.

On one side were those who saw it as a noble act of international solidarity and a chance to enhance Kenya's global standing.

Critics, however, raised concerns about the risks involved and the potential for Kenyan officers to face harm in what was perceived as a highly volatile mission.

The High Court's ruling is not just a domestic matter but has significant international implications.