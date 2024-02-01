Khalwale speaks as DCI probes his farmhand's death after cover-up allegations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been invited to probe into the matter, following allegations and controversies surrounding the death.

Senator Khalwale, known for his deep involvement in Luhya cultural bullfighting and affectionately termed as the 'Bullfighter', has faced scrutiny over the circumstances leading to Kizito's death.

Investigators at Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale's home

Initially, it was reported that Kizito, who had been in charge of caring for the Senator's fighter bulls for over two decades, succumbed to injuries inflicted by a bull named Inasio at Khalwale's residence in Malinya, Ikolomani.

However, this narrative was challenged by a Kakamega businessman, Toto Shimanyula, who alleged a possible cover-up, urging the authorities to delve deeper into the investigation.

The controversy led Senator Khalwale to indefinitely postpone the burial of Kizito, in an effort to allow for a comprehensive and credible investigation by the DCI.

The Senator, vehement in his dismissal of the accusations, stressed the importance of relying on verified information and facts, rather than speculations circulating on social media.

"Following wild, baseless, and false claims by some pseudo politicians in Kakamega, I've today been forced to indefinitely postpone the burial of my trusted fighter bull caretaker. Meanwhile, today, I hosted a team of DCI detectives at my Malinya Home for a thorough fact-finding mission over the unfortunate demise of the late Kizito Moi Amukune.

"I've readly opened up my home to the police to afford them an opportunity to make credible and conclusive investigations into this sad death thereby enabling them to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion before burial plans continue," he said.

The incident has sparked significant public interest and debate, not just about the actual cause of Kizito's death but also about workplace safety and the cultural practices associated with bullfighting in the Luhya community.