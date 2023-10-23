Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

It comprises evidence collection and preservation, identification of perpetrators, crime scene reconstruction, establishing cause of death, ballistic analysis, toolmark and impression analysis as well as digital forensics.

In an interview on the latest issue of The DCI magazine by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI’s Martin Nyuguto shared valuable insights into the meticulous process of solving homicides at the agency.

Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022 the DCI received a shot in the arm with the launch of the Sh4 billion DCI National Forensic Lab, which is among the best in Africa.

Role of forensics in investigations

Senior Superintendent Nyuguto, the director of homicide at the DCI and is Kenya’s top detective. He said that the intricacies of crime scene analysis require collaborative efforts with various experts to convict criminals.

Nyuguto explained that crime scene reconstruction requires crime scene experts, ballistic specialists, and data analysts who collaborate to unravel mysteries by utilizing their expertise in blood splatter pattern interpretation, evidence analysis, and autopsy conclusions.

The collaboration extends to professionals such as medical examiners, firearms experts, serologists, and trace evidence analysts, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of crime scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a crime scene is reconstructed, Nyuguto highlights its pivotal role in scientifically identifying suspects.

He explained that this meticulous process enables the lead investigator to place suspects at the scene of the crime, leading to a staggering 90% confession rate from suspects.

Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto with Inspector General Japheth Koome and DCI Amin Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

According to Nyuguto, the confession, when professionally recorded, often facilitates a plea bargain, expediting the dispensation of justice and saving time and resources.

Role of forensics in court

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyuguto also underscored the importance of collaboration with stakeholders in the criminal justice process, particularly the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary.

He stated that this collaboration has proven instrumental in securing convictions and delivering justice to victims of crime.

A notable case highlighted by Nyuguto was the conviction of Jane Muthoni, the former Principal of Icaciri Secondary School, for the brutal murder of her husband, Solomon Mwangi Mbuthi.

Nyuguto described the thorough investigation that led to the discovery of Mbuthi's mutilated body, five days after his disappearance.

Despite Muthoni's defence alleging a conspiracy by a Murang'a head teachers' cartel and threats from the proscribed Mungiki sect, Nyuguto said the compelling evidence presented in court led to the woman being sentenced to 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto Pulse Live Kenya

The investigative team, through forensic analyses and repeated combing of the crime scene, successfully placed Muthoni and her accomplices at the scene of the murder.

Nyuguto stated that the irrefutable scientific evidence presented in court poured water on Muthoni's allegations, leading to her conviction.

The case, according to Nyuguto, exemplifies the DCI's commitment to thorough, scientific investigations that withstand legal scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT