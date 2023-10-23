The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

Denis Mwangi

With 31 years of experience in cracking murder cases, Senior Superintendent Nyuguto, is Kenya’s top detective

CS Kithure Kindiki with Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto during a visit to Shakahola, Kilifi county
CS Kithure Kindiki with Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto during a visit to Shakahola, Kilifi county

Forensics is indispensable in modern crime investigations, providing a scientific and systematic approach to gathering, analyzing, and interpreting evidence. It significantly contributes to the pursuit of justice by uncovering the truth, establishing guilt, and, in some cases, exonerating the innocent.

Recommended articles

It comprises evidence collection and preservation, identification of perpetrators, crime scene reconstruction, establishing cause of death, ballistic analysis, toolmark and impression analysis as well as digital forensics.

In an interview on the latest issue of The DCI magazine by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI’s Martin Nyuguto shared valuable insights into the meticulous process of solving homicides at the agency.

Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto. Photo credits: Edwin Kipkorir
Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto. Photo credits: Edwin Kipkorir Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022 the DCI received a shot in the arm with the launch of the Sh4 billion DCI National Forensic Lab, which is among the best in Africa.

Senior Superintendent Nyuguto, the director of homicide at the DCI and is Kenya’s top detective. He said that the intricacies of crime scene analysis require collaborative efforts with various experts to convict criminals.

Nyuguto explained that crime scene reconstruction requires crime scene experts, ballistic specialists, and data analysts who collaborate to unravel mysteries by utilizing their expertise in blood splatter pattern interpretation, evidence analysis, and autopsy conclusions.

The collaboration extends to professionals such as medical examiners, firearms experts, serologists, and trace evidence analysts, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of crime scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a crime scene is reconstructed, Nyuguto highlights its pivotal role in scientifically identifying suspects.

He explained that this meticulous process enables the lead investigator to place suspects at the scene of the crime, leading to a staggering 90% confession rate from suspects.

Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto with Inspector General Japhet Koome and DCI Amin Mohamed
Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto with Inspector General Japhet Koome and DCI Amin Mohamed Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto with Inspector General Japheth Koome and DCI Amin Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

According to Nyuguto, the confession, when professionally recorded, often facilitates a plea bargain, expediting the dispensation of justice and saving time and resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyuguto also underscored the importance of collaboration with stakeholders in the criminal justice process, particularly the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary.

He stated that this collaboration has proven instrumental in securing convictions and delivering justice to victims of crime.

A notable case highlighted by Nyuguto was the conviction of Jane Muthoni, the former Principal of Icaciri Secondary School, for the brutal murder of her husband, Solomon Mwangi Mbuthi.

Nyuguto described the thorough investigation that led to the discovery of Mbuthi's mutilated body, five days after his disappearance.

Despite Muthoni's defence alleging a conspiracy by a Murang'a head teachers' cartel and threats from the proscribed Mungiki sect, Nyuguto said the compelling evidence presented in court led to the woman being sentenced to 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto
Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto Pulse Live Kenya

The investigative team, through forensic analyses and repeated combing of the crime scene, successfully placed Muthoni and her accomplices at the scene of the murder.

Nyuguto stated that the irrefutable scientific evidence presented in court poured water on Muthoni's allegations, leading to her conviction.

READ: How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

The case, according to Nyuguto, exemplifies the DCI's commitment to thorough, scientific investigations that withstand legal scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detective Martin Nyuguto's account, as reported in the interview, provides a rare glimpse into the intricate world of homicide investigations, showcasing the dedication, collaboration, and scientific rigour employed by the DCI to bring criminals to justice.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

Gunman attacks bodyguards attached to Ruto's security advisor Monica Juma

Gunman attacks bodyguards attached to Ruto's security advisor Monica Juma

Details of CS Linturi's warning letter to Gov Kawira over Sh29M project

Details of CS Linturi's warning letter to Gov Kawira over Sh29M project

Why China's latest border map has heightened regional tensions

Why China's latest border map has heightened regional tensions

Football players survive grisly road accident

Football players survive grisly road accident

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

College student stabbed to death near police station

College student stabbed to death near police station

DP Gachagua meets Mt Kenya politicians, billionaires & experts in high stakes meeting

DP Gachagua meets Mt Kenya politicians, billionaires & experts in high stakes meeting

University student interrupts lecturer to perform Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration

University student interrupts lecturer to perform Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

File image of students in an exam room for KCSE

Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting on April 13, 2023

CS Kuria to unveil 'Pasha', a platform for reporting gov't officers